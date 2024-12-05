Grand Opening of The Hub during Hometown Holiday Extravaganza in Bremen, Georgia

Event to feature holiday activities and fireworks in addition to grand opening dedication

The City of Bremen is highly blessed to have this incredible addition to our downtown.” — Mayor Sharon Sewell

BREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hub will be hosting its grand opening in Downtown Bremen on Friday, Dec. 6 as part of the third annual Hometown Holiday Extravaganza. Located in the heart of Bremen’s downtown area, The Hub was built to function as a family-friendly park, performance venue and as a gathering space for Bremen citizens that will fill many different needs in the community. The opening is part of an all-day festival celebrating both the holidays and the bright future of the City of Bremen.The Grand Opening Dedication will be held at The Hub at 11 a.m. Bremen City Staff, City Council and Mayor Sharon Sewell will be present to answer questions about the new development.The Hometown Holiday Extravaganza will begin in the afternoon, featuring musical performances by Bremen City Schools at 4:15 p.m. and Michael Richardson at 4:45 p.m. as well as a concert from country music star Mike Brookshire from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mayor Sewell will also host a Christmas Memorial Service at 6 p.m.A variety of vendors will be participating in the festivities and many downtown stores will offer incentives and storefront activities all evening. Santa is set to arrive during the Downtown Lighting at 5:30 p.m. Guests will also be able to enjoy free Christmas activities including complimentary hot chocolate, Christmas crafts and appearances of classic characters like the Gingerbread Man, Frosty, Mickey Mouse, the Grinch and more. The Hometown Holiday Fireworks Spectacular! will kick off at 9 p.m. to close out the evening.“The City of Bremen is highly blessed to have this incredible addition to our downtown. It recognizes our heritage, our commitment to excellence, Bremen people of all ages, partnerships among our businesses with our city and our people, and our bright community future,” said Mayor Sharon Sewell. “It is especially exciting that most of the work done in the park has been done by local businesses. God has blessed us more than I could have imagined.”Sewell further explained that The Hub is a ‘glimpse of who Bremen is and what Bremen people can do’ explaining that “Bremen’s greatest resource is her people.”Sewell Mill, Bremen Executive Suites, Ridgeland Construction, Bremen First Baptist Church and the First United Methodist Church will be offering their parking lots for use at Hub events, including the Hometown Holiday Extravaganza. A trolley will also serve areas in Downtown Bremen and route maps will be made available.Main Street will be closed for preparation on the day of the festivities beginning at 2:30 p.m.For more information, contact the Greater Haralson Chamber at 770-537-5594 or visit www.haralson.org

