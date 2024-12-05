Huf Group transforms software governance with CAST Highlight

CAST’s software mapping and intelligence technology empowers Huf Group to simplify portfolio governance, accelerate innovation, and ensure security compliance

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the software intelligence pioneer, announced that Huf Group, a global leader in secure access and authorization systems for the automotive sector, has adopted CAST Highlight to manage its rapidly expanding software estate. The move enables Huf to enhance security, streamline compliance, and accelerate innovation in its cutting-edge automotive solutions.

Renowned for its advanced locking systems, door handles, and contact-free access technology, Huf serves nearly all major car manufacturers worldwide. With its growing reliance on bespoke software and hundreds of open-source components, Huf sought a new approach to ensure its software met the highest standards for security and sustainability.

Within hours of deployment, CAST Highlight delivered actionable insights by mapping Huf’s entire custom application portfolio. The platform enabled Huf to automatically identify security risks and intellectual property (IP) exposures without disrupting its developers. It also facilitated the automated creation of complex Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs), ensuring compliance with client requirements.

“With CAST, we were able to implement our projects much faster and more precisely,” said Huf’s Head of Software Platform. “The product was operational in half a day, and the insights we gained immediately strengthened our development process.”

By using CAST Highlight, Huf can also detect vulnerabilities proactively, long before they appear in the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) maintained by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This capability not only enhances security but helps Huf stay ahead of increasingly stringent regulations in the automotive sector.

Beyond security and compliance, CAST Highlight equips CIOs and IT executives with the intelligence needed to address critical priorities such as unwinding technical debt, optimizing for cloud adoption, improving sustainability, and raising IT agility. The platform’s ability to easily map that intelligence against subjective information, such as business criticality, empowers Huf to steer and report on board-level imperatives based on facts.

“Huf Group exemplifies how technology leaders can harness software intelligence to innovate securely at faster pace,” said Greg Rivera, Vice President of CAST Highlight. “We are proud to support Huf in their mission to deliver advanced, reliable, and secure solutions for the automotive industry.”

About CAST

CAST leads the emerging field of software intelligence. Its technology automatically deciphers custom-built applications and provides instant insights into their inner workings – from portfolio views, down to the finest application detail – whenever executives and practitioners need to understand, improve, or transform their critical software. See castsoftware.com.

About Huf Group

Huf Group is the global leader in secure access and authorization systems for the automotive industry. With a focus on innovation, Huf delivers state-of-the-art solutions that enhance comfort and security for drivers worldwide.

For more information, please contact Stephanie Watkins at s.watkins@castsoftware.com.

