insightsoftware Unveils Simba Workday Drivers for Real-Time Data Integration and Insights

New drivers simplify Workday data integration for enhanced analytics and reporting

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware , a global provider of comprehensive solutions for finance, accounting, and operations teams, today announced the launch of Simba Workday Drivers to empower organizations with improved data-driven decision-making. The Simba Workday drivers provide secure access to Workday data for analytics, ETL (extract, transform, load) processes, and custom application development using both ODBC and JDBC technologies.

Organizations need to integrate data across cloud-based platforms to perform detailed analytics and make faster, more informed decisions. However, reporting and ETL tools often lack connectivity to certain data sources, creating integration challenges for users. With 98% of finance teams experiencing these issues, and only 51% of finance teams integrating data with human resources information systems, organizations need reliable data bridges like Simba Drivers to seamlessly connect data sources within existing workflows, enabling smooth data flow and real-time insights.

Simba Workday ODBC & JDBC drivers enable enterprises to effectively leverage their Workday investments, supporting teams to boost reporting, automate workflows, and drive smarter decisions. In addition to simplifying the integration of Workday data into analytics tools, workflows, and custom applications, Simba Workday delivers actionable insights with superior query performance, while also prioritizing data protection and compliance.

“Simba Workday Drivers makes it easier to confidently and securely use all of the data in Workday, empowering users with seamless integrations that accelerate data access and speed time to insight,” said Jay Allardyce, General Manager, Data & Analytics at insightsoftware.“This solution underscores our commitment to enabling organizations to break down data silos and realize the full potential of their data, driving better decisions and business outcomes.”

"Our research shows that 77 percent of respondents indicate data engineering is critical or very important, reflecting the increased demand for access to analytical data as well as the ongoing fragmentation of data sources and targets," said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory. "Data-engineering pipelines and data integration provide the means to simplify and speed access to relevant, qualified, and governed analytical content, and to link operational and financial data, which is essential for effective data-driven decision-making. Additionally, successful analytics initiatives often correlate with organizations that view data integration as a critical priority."

Learn more about unlocking real-time insights from Workday with Simba's ODBC & JDBC drivers

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for finance, accounting, and operations teams. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible data. With solutions across business intelligence, embedded analytics, data integration, and data management, we transform how enterprises operate with data; be that of application, data, IT and product teams, as well as independent software vendors (ISVs) for their customers. We bring data and insights anywhere, with an emphasis on seamless integration, customization, and composability. With data at the heart of everything we do, we enable product teams to drive decision intelligence, improve customer retention and engagement, and monetize data through self-service analytics. Learn more at insightsoftware.com

