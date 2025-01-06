Dangbei to Showcase Next-Gen Home and Portable Projectors at CES 2025

Dangbei Will Showcase Its Next-Gen Home and Portable Projectors at CES 2025. Dangbei MP1 Max Ultra-Bright LED and Tri-Laser 4K Projector Dangbei Freedo Portable Google TV Projector

Redefining entertainment with all-new light source, AI power, and unmatched flexibility

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart entertainment, is set to showcase its latest innovations at CES 2025, held in Las Vegas from January 7th to 10th.Headlining the exhibit are two exciting upcoming releases for 2025: the Dangbei MP1 Max , a 4K home theater projector featuring an all-new LED and tri-color laser light source for breathtaking brightness and color fidelity, and the Dangbei Freedo , an ultra-portable projector engineered for versatility. Visitors to Dangbei's booth will also have the opportunity to experience the brand's best-selling models from 2024.EMBRACING CINEMATIC BRILLIANCE: DANGBEI MP1 MAXThe Dangbei MP1 Max ushers in a new era of home cinema excellence. The industry-leading LED and tri-laser hybrid light source delivers ultra-high brightness and lifelike colors while minimizing speckle and color fringing—issues commonly seen in traditional RGB laser projectors. This makes the MP1 Max a blend of exceptional visual quality and enhanced viewing comfort.With 3100 ISO lumens, the MP1 Max sets a new benchmark for Dangbei projectors, offering high brightness that ensures clear visibility even in daylight—no curtains required. Powered by new-gen Qualas laser technology, the overall image clarity is further enhanced at the source. Its color gamut is also expanded compared to its predecessor, covering 110% of BT.2020, and it features a picture mode with calibrated settings for D65 color temperature and ∆E<1 color accuracy. The hybrid light source's continuous spectrum filters harmful blue light wavelengths, reducing eye strain and ensuring long, comfortable viewing sessions. The dual 12W speakers, 750ml sound chamber, and deep bass down to 45Hz deliver powerful audio that matches the stunning visuals.For the first time, Dangbei introduces an integrated gimbal stand with both 135° vertical tilt and 360° horizontal rotation, allowing effortless projection onto walls, floors, or ceilings—no more stacking books or struggling with angles. Adding to the convenience, the MP1 Max comes equipped with the upgraded InstanPro AI Image Setup 2.0. This smarter, faster, and more stable system features enhanced anti-interference capabilities for autofocus, real-time keystone correction, and more, ensuring seamless setup every time. Connectivity options include two HDMI ports (one eARC), USB 3.0, an audio output, Wi-Fi 6, and BT 5.2, providing broad compatibility with gaming consoles, speakers, and other streaming devices.The Dangbei MP1 Max is slated for release in the first half of 2025. While the model showcased at the exhibit runs Dangbei’s proprietary OS for the Chinese market, the official global version will include Google TV, the same as the popular Dangbei DBOX02.A CINEMA THAT ENTERTAINS ANYWHERE: DANGBEI FREEDOEarlier at IFA 2024, Dangbei unveiled its first ultra-portable Google TV projector, the Dangbei Freedo, designed for ultimate viewing freedom. With a built-in battery, the Freedo offers a versatile solution for both indoor and outdoor entertainment, whether wired or wireless. Unlike the MP1 Max, which is tailored for home theater enthusiasts, the Freedo emphasizes portability and flexibility.The Freedo features a built-in battery offering up to 2.5 hours of playback and supports type-C fast charging via power banks, making it ideal for on-the-go movie nights. For even more flexibility, Dangbei has integrated an adjustable stand with a 165° tilt range, allowing seamless projection from walls to ceilings.Accompanying this innovative design, the exclusive InstanPro AI Image Setup intelligently adapts to these dynamic projection scenarios with seamless autofocus, real-time keystone correction, and other image optimizations. Despite its robust functionality, the Freedo remains lightweight—less than a standard laptop—and includes a carry case for added convenience.Though compact, the Freedo delivers immersive viewing. It offers 450 ISO lumens brightness, 1080p resolution, >90% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 360° surround sound, ensuring a good audiovisual experience wherever viewers go.The Dangbei Freedo will be officially available in the US on Jan 7 at a special launch price of $439 (MSRP $549). Attendees at CES can get a first look before purchasing.EXPLORE MORE AT CES 2025Alongside the unveiling of its 2025 product lineup, Dangbei invites visitors to explore its acclaimed 2024 projectors, including the popular Dangbei DBOX02 and Dangbei Atom.Date: January 7th to 10th, 2025Venue: Booth 52562, Halls A-D of the Venetian Expo in Las VegasAbout DangbeiDangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors and other innovative products. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei offers stunning visuals and immersive sound, transforming spaces into vibrant entertainment, work, and life hubs.In China, Dangbei leads in software for large screens, providing a vast app and content library across entertainment, health, education, and productivity. Dangbei ranks among the Top 3 brands in e-commerce sales value for domestic smart projectors and holds the No.1 position in terms of sales volume for laser projectors. Learn more at https://us.dangbei.com

