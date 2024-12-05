Bitsgap and Dan Hollings Partner to Relaunch the Game-Changing BTD Bot

Strengthening Crypto Traders with Advanced Automation and Expert-Led Education

Tallinn, Estonia, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitsgap, a global leader in automated cryptocurrency trading solutions, is excited to announce the relaunch of its BTD (“Buy The Dip”) bot in partnership with Dan Hollings, a premier educational program for traders and investors. This collaboration aims to empower traders with cutting-edge tools and practical knowledge to succeed in the dynamic world of cryptocurrency trading.

The BTD bot, known for its ability to help traders profit in both rising and falling markets, now comes with enhanced features and educational support from Dan Hollings. Designed for traders of all experience levels, the bot enables users to accumulate assets during price drops and secure profits when prices rise. It combines automation with strategic precision, allowing users to trade confidently without constant market monitoring.

“Partnering with Dan Hollings’s “The Plan” aligns perfectly with our mission to make cryptocurrency trading smarter, simpler, and more accessible,” said Max Kalmykov, CEO of Bitsgap. “The enhanced BTD bot not only offers powerful automation but also delivers advanced analytics and backtested data, enabling users to navigate the complex crypto market with greater confidence.”

The relaunch includes educational resources, tutorials, and webinars hosted by Dan Hollings to help users understand the bot’s functionality and implement it in their trading strategies. This initiative ensures that traders can maximize their results while minimizing risks, regardless of their prior experience.

The BTD bot is ideal for those looking to:

● Accumulate more cryptocurrency during market dips.

● Earn profits by selling accumulated assets during price rallies.

● Trade strategically and systematically without emotional interference.

The Bitsgap blog also features success stories from users who have already benefited from the BTD bot. These accounts showcase the bot’s real-world impact, from helping traders manage market volatility to achieving consistent results in a competitive environment.

About Bitsgap

Bitsgap is a leading crypto aggregator, connecting over 15 exchanges and serving a community of 600,000+ traders. Its cloud-based platform offers a comprehensive suite of manual and automated trading tools, including smart orders, trading bots, and portfolio management. Renowned for its DCA and GRID trading bots, Bitsgap has facilitated over 5 million bot activations and surpassed $300 billion in trading volume in 2022.



About Dan Hollings

Dan Hollings’s “The Plan” is a leading educational program dedicated to helping traders and investors succeed in financial markets. Through expert-led courses, hands-on training, and in-depth market insights, “The Plan” equips individuals with the skills needed to navigate and profit in today’s financial landscape.

