HANNAH GORDON RELEASES EXPANDED EDITION OF HER SUCCESSFUL BOOK, SZN OF CHANGE

Hannah Gordon shows you how to implement eight lessons from football that will move you through any environment towards victory.

TOWACO, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of her 2020 book Szn of Change: The Competitor’s Playbook for Joy on the Path to Victory, Hannah Gordon is releasing a significantly expanded second edition.The second edition of Szn of Change: The Competitor’s Playbook for Joy on the Path to Victory is a football story you’ve never read before – about how a game that millions of Americans watch every Sunday gave a woman a guide for leadership. Hannah Gordon shows you how to implement eight lessons from football that will move you through any environment towards victory – with clarity, grace, and joy.This boundary-breaking book blends the genres of memoir, workbook, and leadership tomes. Since the release of the first edition, Szn of Change has been used by colleges, companies, and non-profit organizations. Hannah and her framework have been featured by Good Morning America, Oprah Daily, CBS News, NBC, The Daily Mail, Associated Press, NFL Network, and Girl Scouts of America, among others."I was blown away by the stories readers told me about using Szn of Change whether they left an abusive marriage or a stagnant job for one with growth," said the author. “Readers asked me to share my story of how I learned the eight principles.”Named one of football's most influential women by NFL.com, Gordon has been recognized as a Sports Business Journal Forty Under 40 and Game Changer, The Athletic NFL Forty Under 40, Leaders Under 40, Silicon Valley Business Journal Women of Influence, Forty Under 40, and Corporate Counsel Diversity Champion, Legal 500 Rising Star, and one of PureWow’s 20 in ‘20 up-and-coming leaders trying to better the world. Gordon has received ICA Cristo Rey’s Leader in Mission Award, San Francisco Business Times’ Inspire Award, and Sol Sisters Leading with Impact Award.Gordon is the CEO and Founder of Hannah Gordon Advisors LLC, a boutique consultancy that serves sports leagues, governing bodies, teams, and executives. Her prior roles include Senior Advisor to the President and Chief Legal and Administrative Officer of the San Francisco 49ers. Gordon is a sought-after speaker, Presidential Leadership Scholar, and a former Lecturer In Law at Stanford, where she earned a J.D. Hannah holds a B.A. from UCLA.The book is exclusively available for purchase on www.hannah-gordon.com Praise for Szn of Change:“Informed, brilliantly articulated, and quintessentially professional, here Hannah Gordon has crafted a highly accessible work that brings to the reader knowledge honed and validated over her years of career experience at the highest and most competitive levels of personal achievement and organizational management in the world of professional sports.”— Dr. Harry Edwards, Professor Emeritus, U.C. Berkeley,sociologist, civil rights activist, organizer of the Olympic Project for Human Rights, author, consultant to the NFL, MLB, San Francisco 49ers, Golden State Warriors“Hannah Gordon is one of the most respected executives in the NFL and a self made, fearless leader. With Szn of Change, she provides a thoughtful, proven game plan for professional achievement and personal growth.”— Andrea Kremer, Pro Football Hall of Fame Journalist“Hannah Gordon is phenomenal. I have had the pleasure of watching her on her path from her start in the National Football League as an intern for the Raiders. Hannah has now set forth a path for others in Szn of Change, an exciting and impressive guide for anyone who is working to achieve personal and professional success.”— Amy Trask, Chairman of the Board BIG3, CBS Sports Analyst, Author You Negotiate Like A Girl, former Raiders CEO“Hannah Gordon has a passion for what she does and holds her own in her space. She is a natural giver and we need more of that in the world. Her encouragement has been deeply invaluable to me and we’re all so lucky she’s packaged her words to help improve our lives and thoughts.”— Taylor Rooks, sports journalist and broadcaster, Amazon“Hannah Gordon is the example, goal, and standard of a bad ass boss."— Cari Champion, Broadcaster, CNN and PhilanthropistMedia Contact:Andre Morris, Schure Media Groupam@schuremediagroup.com

