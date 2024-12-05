Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation Celebrates 50 Years of Transformative Impact with Bold Vision for Arkansas’s Future

LITTLE ROCK , AR, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation (WRF) proudly marks its 50th anniversary, honoring Governor Winthrop Rockefeller’s enduring legacy and reaffirming its commitment to an Arkansas where hard work works for everyone.

“At the heart of our mission lies an unshakable belief that every Arkansan deserves the opportunity to thrive,” said Dr. Sherece West-Scantlebury, President and CEO of the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation. “We are inspired by the resilience of communities across our state and remain steadfast in our pursuit of innovative solutions to Arkansas’s most pressing challenges. Looking ahead, we envision an Arkansas where equity, opportunity, and prosperity are accessible to all. Our commitment to partnerships and systemic change will drive us forward for the next 50 years.”

WRF has led transformative philanthropy for half a century, investing in Arkansas's people and communities to build a more equitable, vibrant, and resilient future. As part of its golden anniversary celebration, WRF is launching the Arkansas Enterprise Capital Grant Fund (AECGF) with an ambitious $50 million campaign in collaboration with several state and regional foundations. This milestone initiative underscores WRF’s unwavering dedication to advancing equity and creating opportunities across the state.

About the Arkansas Enterprise Capital Grant Fund (AECGF)

The AECGF addresses systemic barriers to funding and opportunity, providing nonprofits and mission-aligned enterprises with the resources and support they need to create lasting change. Through technical assistance, capacity-building, and financial investments, the Fund will empower communities statewide by prioritizing rural areas, advocacy organizations, and initiatives that promote generational wealth.

“The AECGF reflects WRF’s bold vision for a stronger Arkansas,” said Cedric Williams, WRF Board Chairman. “By investing in the potential of historically excluded communities, we aim to spark transformative progress across the state.”

The Fund’s early investors are the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Arkansas Community Foundation, and Carl B. and Florence E. King Foundation. Beyond financial contributions, the AECGF will leverage statewide and national networks to equip grantee partners with strategic tools and expertise, driving innovation in program development, advocacy, and economic mobility.

A Legacy of Impact, A Vision for the Future

As WRF celebrates its 50th anniversary, the Foundation reflects on five decades of transformative impact while looking boldly to the future. To mark this milestone, WRF will host a yearlong series of events and storytelling initiatives that showcase its impact and invite stakeholders to join in building an even brighter future for Arkansas.

“The AECGF is not just a fundraising campaign; it’s a call to action for everyone who believes in Arkansas’s potential,” said Dr. West-Scantlebury. “Together, we can ensure that the next 50 years are defined by equity, opportunity, and progress.”

The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation invites supporters, philanthropists, and community leaders to join in achieving the AECGF’s ambitious goal, continuing Governor Rockefeller’s legacy of innovation and progress.

For more information about WRF’s 50th anniversary celebrations or the AECGF, please visit https://wrfoundation.org.

About the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation

For 50 years, the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation has championed equity and innovation in Arkansas, addressing systemic challenges and driving transformative change. Inspired by the vision of Governor Winthrop Rockefeller, WRF remains dedicated to ensuring every Arkansan has the tools, resources, and support to thrive. Learn more at https://wrfoundation.org.

