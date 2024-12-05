World Medical Association calls for ban on medical, nursing and midwifery training for women in Afghanistan to be lifted

World Medical Association condemns reported restrictions in Afghanistan that suspend medical training for women and stop them qualifying as midwives and nurses.

FERNEY-VOLTAIRE, AIN, FRANCE, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Medical Association (WMA) condemns the recently reported restrictions in Afghanistan that suspend medical training for women and prevent them from continuing their education to qualify as midwives and nurses.The WMA urges the Afghanistan Government to uphold the universal right of women and girls to education and professional development, highlighting the essential role that women's education has in the advancement of public health.“This unacceptable exclusion from education and society weakens individual opportunities, as well as endangering public health infrastructure. Moreover, it seriously impedes family and community well-being,” said Dr Ashok Philip, President of the World Medical Association.The World Medical Association calls upon Afghanistan to honour the provisions of the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) ratified in 2003 by Afghanistan, especially articles 10 and 11.“Discrimination against women and girls undermines their future opportunities for access to employment and financial independence, and it also undermines their health prospects. It is a barrier to accessing essential healthcare services,” Dr Philip continued.The WMA calls on the international community to advocate for the rights of Afghan women and girls, so that discriminatory practices that undermine education opportunities and health equity are challenged and abolished.See the WMA Statement on Gender Equality in Medicine See the WMA Statement on Access of Women and Children to Health Care

