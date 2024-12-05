UNITAR-Islamic Development Bank Side Event at COP16: Global Advocacy Dialogue Series “Cultivating Prosperity: Agriculture Partnerships for Sustainable Development”
Highlights of the event include:
- Panel discussions with renowned experts on sustainable agriculture and food systems transformation
- Interactive dialogues to share innovative approaches and success stories from diverse regions
- Networking opportunities with global stakeholders driving change in agricultural development
This curated dialogue aligns with COP16’s core objectives of promoting sustainable land management, enhancing private sector engagement and integrating financial institutions in food systems transformation.
The session will facilitate dynamic interactions between policymakers, financial institutions, agricultural experts and development practitioners, fostering partnerships that drive sustainable agricultural development.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.