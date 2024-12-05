We must strengthen commitments and build a safer, more co-operative future, says OSCE Chair at opening of 31st Ministerial Council in Malta

VALLETTA, 5 December 2024 — “In times of war and multiple crises, the OSCE is needed more than ever as one of the last open channels of communication in Europe,” said OSCE Chair-in-Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta Ian Borg at the opening of the 31st OSCE Ministerial Council in Malta today. He reminded the assembled foreign ministers, state secretaries and high-level officials from the 57 OSCE participating States and 11 Partners for Co-operation that the pressing security challenges in the region can only be resolved through diplomacy and political will.

“This Ministerial Council provides us with a vital opportunity to address current threats to our security while strengthening our commitments and taking concrete steps to build a safer and more co-operative future,” emphasized Borg.

In his opening remarks, Borg highlighted how the Maltese Chairpersonship ensured that its priorities - guided by the motto "Strengthening Resilience, Enhancing Security"- remained at the top of the OSCE’s agenda throughout 2024.

In particular, Malta focused on continuing to address Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and using the OSCE's tools to mitigate its impact on the affected population. Moreover, the Chair conducted intensive negotiations to ensure the functionality and resilience of the Organization, promoting gender equality and strengthening youth involvement in international security.

Reflecting on the difficult context of the Maltese Chairpersonship, Borg underscored the necessity of perseverance to navigate the OSCE through a testing year. He also reminded all participating States of their shared responsibility for the Organization and its relevance for the future.

“For the OSCE to endure, for it to keep serving our communities, it needs to be functional. As participating States, it is our collective duty to equip the OSCE, its field operations, and institutions with the necessary resources, leadership, and agility to fulfil their mandates and respond to existing and emerging security threats,” he said.

“As we approach the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, it is imperative that we look to the future with renewed purpose and vision,” said OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Pia Kauma (MP, Finland). “Dialogue remains one of the most powerful tools at our disposal. It is when we are genuinely ready to listen to each other in order to understand all perspectives while remaining anchored in our shared principles and a steadfast commitment to justice, that we can forge a lasting and durable path to peace.

The Ministerial Council will conclude on 6 December. Malta will formally pass the Chairpersonship to Finland at the end of December. Finland will lead the OSCE as Chair in 2025, a year marking the 50th anniversary of the OSCE’s founding document, the Helsinki Final Act.

Updates and outcomes from the Ministerial Council will be shared via the OSCE website and social media channels: