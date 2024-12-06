Hasnae Taleb, “Shewolf of Nasdaq” Launches Her Unbreaking Stories in Unfiltered Talks Series

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Nasdaq trader, investor, and entrepreneur Hasnae Taleb has launched her much-anticipated YouTube series, Unfiltered Talks . Known globally as the "Shewolf of Nasdaq," Hasnae brings her unparalleled expertise in private and public equities, as well as her inspiring personal story, to audiences eager to learn the secrets of her success.Unfiltered Talks offers an authentic and raw glimpse into Hasnae’s journey from humble beginnings in Khenifra, Morocco, to becoming a multi-award-winning trader and one of the youngest asset managers in the world. With her extensive experience in both private and public equity markets, the series promises insights into wealth-building strategies, market dynamics, and entrepreneurial resilience."This series is my way of giving back," says Hasnae Taleb. "I want to inspire and empower aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals by sharing my journey, the lessons I’ve learned, and the tools I’ve used to navigate both personal and professional challenges."Each episode of Unfiltered Talks is designed to educate, inspire, and motivate.The series kicked off with the following episodes:Episode 1: From a Small Village in Morocco to Wall Street, Hasnae shares her extraordinary journey from a small Moroccan village to becoming a top-performing trader on Wall Street. Viewers gain insight into her early struggles, the importance of mindset, and the key decisions that shaped her success.Episode 2: Lessons from the Trading Floor, drawing on her extensive experience in private and public equities, Hasnae delves into the lessons she learned while navigating the competitive world of trading. From managing risk to spotting opportunities, this episode equips viewers with practical strategies.While future episodes will cover topics like mastering negotiation skills, decoding game theory, and being a business woman in a world full of sharks—all told through Hasnae’s distinctive perspective.The series will provide actionable advice for aspiring traders and entrepreneurs. It also delves into Hasnae’s personal experiences. From managing relationships and friendships to overcoming societal barriers as a woman in finance, Unfiltered Talks paints a holistic picture of success that goes beyond numbers and deals.Now Available on YouTube and Spotify New episodes of Unfiltered Talks premiere every Sunday on YouTube and Spotify, offering fresh perspectives and practical tools for anyone striving to achieve their dreams. Hasnae invites viewers to join the conversation, engage with her stories, and apply these lessons to their own lives.About Hasnae TalebHasnae Taleb is a multi-award-winning trader, entrepreneur, and managing partner specializing in private and public equities. She was the first Arab and African woman to be nominated as the "Shewolf of Nasdaq" for outperforming quantum algorithms. With a team track record of managing over $3.8 billion in assets, Hasnae has founded and sold multiple startups with combined valuations exceeding $88 million. Through her ventures, she continues to empower businesses and individuals to scale new heights.Stay connected with Hasnae Taleb on:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hasnaebtaleb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hasnaebtaleb LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hasnaetaleb/ Twitter: https://x.com/hasnaebtaleb For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact media@hasnaebtaleb.com.

Unfiltered Talks by Hasnae Taleb | Teaser

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.