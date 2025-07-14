Author Lamont Williams Introduces Temporal Energy Theory in his New Book, The Greatest Source of Energy

The Greatest Source of Energy: A New Theory of Time explores time as a universal energy field linking gravity and quantum forces.

WASHINGTON D.C, WA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Science writer Lamont Williams has released a new book titled The Greatest Source of Energy: A New Theory of Time, which introduces a bold new framework that could reshape our understanding of time, gravity, and the fundamental forces of the universe. By proposing that time is not just a dimension but an active energy field, Williams offers a potential bridge between general relativity and quantum mechanics, two pillars of modern physics long thought to be incompatible.In this thought-provoking work, Williams introduces Temporal Energy Theory (TET), which reconceptualizes time as an active energy field. Within the TET framework, the relative nature of time (as described by Einstein’s general relativity) and the universal time used in quantum mechanics both emerge naturally and without contradiction.TET suggests that general relativity and quantum theory are not incompatible but rather describe the same temporal phenomenon from different perspectives. The "problem of time”, where time disappears when attempting to mathematically unite the two frameworks, is addressed in TET by proposing that two co-dominant, oppositely running temporal processes are unfolding simultaneously in the universe. Both can be viewed as forward-running clocks in their own right.Crucially, TET reframes gravity as the flow of temporal energy. This flow is deeply involved in shaping the curvature of spacetime around matter and may also influence the dynamics of other fundamental forces. Williams explores how temporal energy could be central to virtual force carrier particles, such as virtual photons in electromagnetism, laying the groundwork for a more unified model of physics.While not a complete mathematical theory, TET represents a compelling conceptual path forward in the ongoing quest to reconcile the physics of the very large with the physics of the very small. Williams invites physicists, researchers, and curious minds to explore this uncharted conceptual landscape and rethink what time, energy, and the universe truly are.The Greatest Source of Energy: A New Theory of Time is now available for purchase on Amazon.com About the AuthorLamont Williams is a science writer originally from the southern New Jersey and Philadelphia region. With a deep passion for exploring the mysteries of time, space, and energy, Williams presents new ways of thinking about the cosmos. His work challenges traditional physics concepts and aims to open dialogue toward a unified understanding of reality.For more information, visit: www.greatestsourceofenergy.com For the latest updates, follow Lamont Williams on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lamontwilliamsauthor/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/authorlamontwilliams/ X: https://x.com/LamontWill7560/

