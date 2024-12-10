'Single Handed' by Joseph M. Kress: One Man’s War Against Drug Crisis

Book Cover The Author Joseph M. Kress

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph M. Kress brings readers a gripping and deeply personal account of tragedy, resilience, and determination in his book “Single Handed”. This true-life story chronicles the life of Greg Kress, a newlywed tragically murdered just ten days into his honeymoon, and the profound impact his death had on his brother, Joseph.Motivated by this heart-wrenching loss, Joseph Kress dedicated his life to law enforcement, serving 26 years as a Sniper on SWAT and as a recognized expert in drug enforcement. Over the course of his career, he developed an innovative and highly effective drug awareness program for students. Yet, despite its promise, bureaucratic indifference from government and school officials obstructed its implementation.Kress’s response was bold: he took direct action, fighting drug trafficking head-on and exposing systemic apathy toward America’s addiction crisis.Single Handed is a deeply moving narrative that sheds light on America’s ongoing battle with drug addiction.It uncovers how mismanagement and political apathy have undermined meaningful progress, even as addiction continues to devastate communities. Kress’s unyielding determination to make a difference is both inspiring and thought-provoking, offering readers a front-row seat to one man’s mission to protect the nation’s youth.About the AuthorJoseph M. Kress is a highly decorated Detective Lieutenant with decades of experience in law enforcement. Known for his expertise in drug enforcement, Kress has been a tireless advocate for effective anti-drug education and intervention programs for America’s youth. His personal and professional journey is a testament to his unwavering commitment to justice and the fight against addiction.Joseph shares that his inspiration for “Single Handed” stems from a deeply personal and tragic event: the murder of his brother, Greg Kress, during his honeymoon, a senseless act committed by drug users during a robbery. This heart-wrenching loss drove Joseph to dedicate his life to law enforcement and to the fight against drug addiction and trafficking.Joseph reveals that “Single Handed” is not only a tribute to his brother but also a reflection of his real-life experiences in law enforcement, making it both gripping and authentic. "The majority of the book is based on real events," he explains, emphasizing its deep connection to his life and career.With over 50 five-star reviews on Amazon, “Single Handed” has captured readers' attention and praise. Its success has even attracted the interest of top movie producers, with negotiations underway to adapt this powerful thriller into a film. Joseph’s story continues to resonate, inspiring hope and action against the pervasive challenges of drug addiction and violence.Recently, Joseph M. Kress participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with esteemed host Logan Crawford, where he delved into discussions about his book and sheds light on the grim realities of drug addiction and the flawed systems that fail to address it. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrNQeVj_A4g A compelling true story of loss, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of justice, “Single Handed” is a must-read for anyone seeking insight into America’s drug crisis and one man’s fight to make a difference. “Single Handed” is now available for purchase through major online retailers such as Amazon, or you may click through this link https://www.amazon.com/Single-Handed-Joseph-M-Kress-ebook/dp/B0CGXDFRJW/

The Spotlight Network on Single Handed by Joseph M Kress

