Tween Magazine Launches to Empower and Inspire Preteen Girls

CLEVELAND , OH, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tween Magazine is thrilled to announce the launch of its print publication, with a mission to inspire, empower, and celebrate preteen girls aged 8-12. As the only magazine specifically dedicated to the "tween" age group, Tween Magazine is here to offer an alternative to other magazines for young girls that focus on celebrity gossip, impressing boys, and beauty routines."Our girls deserve better than content about how to flirt with boys and look pretty," shares Creative Director and Founder Mary Flenner."As a mom of three girls, I was shocked to find that even in 2024 there are next to no age-appropriate options for young girls. So many magazines are tailored to a younger audience or have overly mature content in teenage magazines. There is no in-between."Flenner founded Tween Magazine to fill this content void for young girls and support the "anti-digital" revolution sparked by experts such as Dr. Jonathan Haidt of The Anxious Generation.While many magazines shifted to a digital focus over the years, parents are learning about the negative effects of devices and social media, they're returning to more traditional forms of entertainment for girls."We are excited to be a part of the rebirth of girls' magazines. Girls have always loved magazines, but the content hasn't kept up with the changing culture," Flenner shares.Each issue features diverse and inclusive representation, real girls achieving great things, advice on navigating friendships, creative activities, and inspiring interviews with female role models across various fields – from scientists to artists and young entrepreneurs. Girls will also find games, puzzles, fashion, and cultural spotlights.Their launch issue includes an interview with a NASA scientist and songwriting advice from singer Brynn Cartelli (Winner of the Voice Season 14).Launching with four issues, Tween is now available for subscription, making it a thoughtful (non-toy!) option for girls this holiday season.Subscribe now for all four 2025 issues and learn more at TweenMag.com. Adults can follow on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok for updates and inspiration. If you're interested in supporting their launch through advertising, reach out at contact@tweenmag.com###About Tween Magazine:Founded in 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio, Tween Magazine is a quarterly print magazine with empowering content for girls ages 8-12. Tween features diverse and inclusive representation, positive role models, and age-appropriate, uplifting content. Their mission is to break stereotypes, celebrate individuality and female friendships, and build girls' confidence during the vulnerable preteen years.

