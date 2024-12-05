Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,268 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,465 in the last 365 days.

The Cavalier County Courthouse closed Thursday, December 5th.

The Cavalier County Courthouse will be closed because of maintenance issues.  The Clerk of Court Staff will be working remotely from home.  For  assistance the public should call the office at 701-256-2124 and leave a message including their name and phone number -voice messages will be checked throughout the day and calls returned .  Or email l at 10clerk@ndcourts.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Cavalier County Courthouse closed Thursday, December 5th.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more