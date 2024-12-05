The Cavalier County Courthouse closed Thursday, December 5th.

The Cavalier County Courthouse will be closed because of maintenance issues. The Clerk of Court Staff will be working remotely from home. For assistance the public should call the office at 701-256-2124 and leave a message including their name and phone number -voice messages will be checked throughout the day and calls returned . Or email l at 10clerk@ndcourts.gov

