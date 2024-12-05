USD 638.6 billion Frozen Food Industry Forecasts, 2024-2034 by Category, Age Group, Distribution Channels, Region and Company Analysis | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. frozen food market, projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR through 2034, is driven by rising urbanization, demand for convenient on-the-go meals, and diverse product offerings. Increasing interest in vegetarian and plant-based options highlights shifting consumer dietary preferences and fuels market expansion.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global frozen food market is projected to increase from USD 365.2 billion in 2024 to USD 638.6 billion by 2034. The market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Due to their convenience of preparation and single-serving alternatives, frozen foods are becoming increasingly popular among consumers, particularly among millennials. The growing emphasis among consumers on adopting healthy eating habits is driving the demand for frozen foods.

The market for frozen meals is driven by the increasing number of dual-income homes and rising urbanization. These factors are resulting in busier lives and a need for quick & easy meal alternatives, which frozen foods provide.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets, two contemporary retail formats that have increased accessibility to a greater range of frozen food goods, are the primary drivers of the frozen food sector. As customer tastes change, producers respond by consistently releasing new and inventive frozen food items, such as gourmet selections and exotic cuisines, leading to the rise of the frozen food business.

Sales Analysis of the Frozen Food

• Increasing consumer demand for convenient food options and changing lifestyles.

• Sales of frozen food products have followed an upward trajectory, reflecting evolving consumer preferences for easy-to-prepare meals and snacks.

• Established frozen food brands have been pivotal in driving sales, leveraging their reputation and product diversity to capture a significant market share.

• Ongoing trends indicate a surge in innovative frozen food products, such as plant-based alternatives and healthier meal options, catering to a broader consumer base.

• Sales are bolstered by the convenience factor, as frozen foods offer longer shelf lives, reducing food waste and providing cost-effective meal solutions.

• Consumers are increasingly incorporating frozen food items into their recipes, enhancing the versatility of frozen ingredients.

• The market has seen an uptick in sales as frozen food storage technologies improve, ensuring product quality and longevity.

• The convenience of frozen food delivery services has led to increased sales, allowing consumers to access a wide range of frozen products at their doorstep.

• The use of frozen food coupons and promotional campaigns has incentivized purchases and boosted overall sales.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global frozen food market is projected to reach USD 638.6 billion in 2034.

in 2034. The market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The United States is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.9% by 2034.

by 2034. Frozen food demand in China is anticipated to rise at a steady CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Based on product type, the frozen fish and seafood segment is predicted to surge at 4.0% CAGR by 2034.



"Consumer demand for nutritious, organic, and clean-ready meals is rising as a result of their growing appreciation for food that serves a practical purpose in addition to pleasure. Customers are carefully picking their frozen foods to prevent negative health effects due to increased health knowledge and worries about food safety," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Country-wise Insights

The frozen food market is experiencing notable growth in the United States, China, and Japan, driven by distinct consumer trends and market factors. In the United States, rising urbanization and demand for on-the-go consumption are fueling a CAGR of 4.9% through 2034.

The market offers a wide variety of products, including plant-based options, catering to diverse dietary preferences. In China, a projected CAGR of 4.2% is supported by government investment in advanced processing technologies, large-scale production capacity, and innovations like flash freezing and vacuum-packing, enhancing both domestic consumption and exports.

Meanwhile, Japan's frozen food market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, driven by a preference for convenient meal solutions, a focus on health-oriented products like organic and low-sodium options, and the widespread availability of frozen foods across retail and e-commerce platforms.

Countries CAGR (2024 to 2034) United States 4.9% United Kingdom 5.2% Germany 5.0% China 4.2% India 5.9% Japan 5.6%

Key Trends Influencing Frozen Food Market

Growing Demand for Frozen Food Packaging: The packaging sector is experiencing increased demand for innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for frozen products.

The packaging sector is experiencing increased demand for innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for frozen products. Opportunities in Frozen Food Packaging Machines: The packaging machinery industry is presented with opportunities to cater to the evolving needs of the frozen food industry.

The packaging machinery industry is presented with opportunities to cater to the evolving needs of the frozen food industry. Innovation in Raw, Fresh, & Frozen Dog Foods: Pet food trends are influencing the frozen food industry, with innovations in raw, fresh, and frozen dog food offerings.

Pet food trends are influencing the frozen food industry, with innovations in raw, fresh, and frozen dog food offerings. Growing Trend of Ready-To-Eat Food: The convenience of ready-to-eat frozen meals is aligning with the fast-paced lifestyles of modern consumers, driving market growth.

The convenience of ready-to-eat frozen meals is aligning with the fast-paced lifestyles of modern consumers, driving market growth. Plant-Based Frozen Foods: The rise of plant-based diets is contributing to a growing market for frozen plant-based food products, such as meat alternatives and dairy-free options.

The rise of plant-based diets is contributing to a growing market for frozen plant-based food products, such as and dairy-free options. Global Fusion Flavors: Fusion cuisine in frozen foods is gaining traction, blending diverse culinary traditions to create exciting and unique flavor profiles.

Fusion cuisine in frozen foods is gaining traction, blending diverse culinary traditions to create exciting and unique flavor profiles. Frozen Food Subscription Services: Subscription-based models for frozen food delivery are offering consumers convenience and a variety of gourmet options.

Subscription-based models for frozen food delivery are offering consumers convenience and a variety of gourmet options. Health and Wellness Frozen Meals: Consumers are seeking frozen meals that cater to specific dietary requirements, such as gluten-free, keto-friendly, and low-sodium options.

Consumers are seeking frozen meals that cater to specific dietary requirements, such as gluten-free, keto-friendly, and low-sodium options. Ethnic Frozen Foods: The exploration of ethnic cuisines has led to the introduction of a wider range of international frozen food options, appealing to diverse palates.

The exploration of ethnic cuisines has led to the introduction of a wider range of international frozen food options, appealing to diverse palates. Tech-Driven Cold Chain Logistics: Advanced technologies are optimizing cold chain logistics, ensuring the safe and efficient transport of frozen goods.

Advanced technologies are optimizing cold chain logistics, ensuring the safe and efficient transport of frozen goods. Frozen Food for Snacking: Frozen snacks and appetizers are becoming popular choices for convenient and flavorful snacking options.



Market Dominance of Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Frozen fruits and vegetables have established themselves as the dominant segment in the frozen food market, holding a substantial market share of over 30% during the period from 2023 to 2033. This remarkable market share can be attributed to several unique factors. Firstly, the growing consumer preference for healthier and more convenient food options has driven the demand for frozen fruits and vegetables . Furthermore, the expansion of retail chains and supermarkets, where these products are prominently featured, has significantly contributed to their market dominance. Additionally, increasing awareness of the nutritional benefits of frozen fruits and vegetables, coupled with their longer shelf life, has boosted their popularity among consumers.

Ready to Eat Frozen Foods to Come Out as A Market Leader

The ready-to-eat frozen food category has emerged as a market leader in the frozen food industry, capturing a noteworthy market share exceeding 25% from 2023 to 2033. Several factors have propelled this segment to its dominant position. Firstly, changing lifestyles and busy schedules have prompted consumers to seek convenient meal solutions, making ready-to-eat frozen options increasingly popular. Additionally, advancements in food processing technology and packaging have enhanced the quality and taste of these products, further driving their market share. Moreover, the ease of preparation and a wide range of cuisine options have contributed to the sustained growth of this segment.

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Becomes the Most Preferred Distribution Channel in the Market

Supermarkets and hypermarkets have emerged as the preferred distribution channel for frozen food products, commanding a substantial market share of about 40% during the period from 2023 to 2033. This dominance can be attributed to several critical factors. Firstly, these retail giants offer a vast array of frozen food products under one roof, providing consumers with convenience and variety. Additionally, their ability to maintain consistent low temperatures ensures the preservation of product quality. Furthermore, aggressive marketing strategies, attractive discounts, and loyalty programs run by these establishments have also played a significant role in their market share growth.

Country-wise Insights

In this section, FMI analysts delve into the intricacies of the frozen food industry across different countries, with a focus on the prevailing segments within each nation's frozen food landscape. These findings illuminate the diverse opportunities and trends that hold sway over the future of the global frozen food market in specific regions. Gaining a comprehensive understanding of these primary categories and their distinctive influence is of paramount significance for market players and stakeholders, especially as the sector experiences transformative expansion on a country-wise scale.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are seeking strategic collaborations & alliances with other producers to increase efficiency and satisfy the surging number of consumers. Key manufacturers in this industry, with their sizable customer bases, well-known brands, and extensive distribution networks, present fierce competition for the market's participants. To remain competitive, companies are adapting serval growth tactics into practice, including alliances and introducing new products.

Recent Development

In March 2021, Nomad Foods acquired Fortenova's frozen food business.

Nomad Foods acquired Fortenova's frozen food business. In January 2021, Imperial Tobacco Company of India Limited (ITC) added ten new items and tripled the size of its frozen snack business.

Key Companies Profiled

Aryzta A.G.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

General Mills Inc.

JBS S.A.

Kellogg Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Nestle S.A.

ConAgra Brands, Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc.

Amy's Kitchen

Birds Eye

Maple Leaf Foods

Pinnacle Foods

Unilever

Tyson Foods

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global frozen food market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the frozen food market based on freezing technique (blast freezing, belt freezing, individual quick freezing), product type (frozen ready meals, frozen fish & seafood, frozen meat products, frozen dairy products, frozen fruits & vegetables, frozen bakery products, frozen soups & sauces), distribution channel (food service industry, retail/household), and region.

Frozen Food Market Segmentation by Category

By Freezing Technique:

Blast Freezing

Belt Freezing

Individual Quick Freezing



By Product Type:

Frozen Ready Meals

Frozen Fish and Seafood

Frozen Meat Products Poultry Pork Beef

Frozen Dairy Products

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Frozen Bakery Products

Frozen Soups and Sauces

By Sales Channel:

Food Service Industry

Retail/Household Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Store Departmental Stores Wholesale Stores Mass Grocery Stores Independent Retailers Specialty Stores





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



German Translation:

Future Market Insights (FMI) wird der globale Markt für Tiefkühlkost voraussichtlich von 365,2 Milliarden US-Dollar im Jahr 2024 auf 638,6 Milliarden US-Dollar im Jahr 2034 steigen. Es wird prognostiziert, dass der Markt von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 5,7 % steigen wird.

Aufgrund ihrer bequemen Zubereitung und der Alternativen in einer Portion werden Tiefkühlkost bei den Verbrauchern, insbesondere bei den Millennials, immer beliebter. Die wachsende Bedeutung gesunder Essgewohnheiten bei den Verbrauchern treibt die Nachfrage nach Tiefkühlkost an.

Der Markt für Tiefkühlgerichte wird durch die zunehmende Zahl von Haushalten mit doppeltem Einkommen und die zunehmende Urbanisierung angetrieben. Diese Faktoren führen zu einem geschäftigeren Leben und einem Bedarf an schnellen und einfachen Mahlzeitenalternativen, die Tiefkühlkost bietet.

Supermärkte und Hypermärkte, zwei moderne Einzelhandelsformate, die den Zugang zu einer größeren Auswahl an Tiefkühlprodukten verbessert haben, sind die Haupttreiber des Tiefkühlsektors. Da sich der Geschmack der Kunden ändert, reagieren die Hersteller darauf, indem sie immer wieder neue und einfallsreiche Tiefkühlprodukte auf den Markt bringen, wie z. B. Gourmet-Auswahlen und exotische Gerichte, was zum Aufstieg des Tiefkühlkostgeschäfts führt.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Bericht:

Der globale Markt für Tiefkühlkost wird im Jahr 2034 voraussichtlich 638,6 Milliarden US-Dollar erreichen.

erreichen. Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 5,7 % steigen wird.

steigen wird. Es wird prognostiziert, dass die Vereinigten Staaten bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von rund 4,9 % wachsen werden.

wachsen werden. Es wird erwartet, dass die Nachfrage nach Tiefkühlkost in China im Prognosezeitraum mit einer stetigen CAGR von 4,2 % steigen wird.

steigen wird. Basierend auf dem Produkttyp wird prognostiziert, dass das Segment der gefrorenen Fische und Meeresfrüchte bis 2034 um 4,0 % CAGR steigen wird.



"Die Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach nahrhaften, biologischen und sauberen Fertiggerichten steigt aufgrund ihrer wachsenden Wertschätzung für Lebensmittel, die neben dem Genuss auch einen praktischen Zweck erfüllen. Die Kunden wählen ihre Tiefkühlkost sorgfältig aus, um negative Auswirkungen auf die Gesundheit aufgrund des zunehmenden Gesundheitswissens und der Sorge um die Lebensmittelsicherheit zu vermeiden", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner für Lebensmittel und Getränke bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Länderspezifische Einblicke

Der Markt für Tiefkühlkost verzeichnet in den Vereinigten Staaten, China und Japan ein bemerkenswertes Wachstum, das auf unterschiedliche Verbrauchertrends und Marktfaktoren zurückzuführen ist. In den Vereinigten Staaten führen die zunehmende Urbanisierung und die Nachfrage nach Konsum unterwegs bis 2034 zu einer CAGR von 4,9 %.

Der Markt bietet eine große Auswahl an Produkten, einschließlich pflanzlicher Optionen, die auf unterschiedliche Ernährungspräferenzen zugeschnitten sind. In China wird eine prognostizierte CAGR von 4,2 % durch staatliche Investitionen in fortschrittliche Verarbeitungstechnologien, Produktionskapazitäten in großem Maßstab und Innovationen wie Schockfrosten und Vakuumverpackung unterstützt, die sowohl den Inlandsverbrauch als auch die Exporte steigern.

In der Zwischenzeit wird der japanische Markt für Tiefkühlkost mit einer CAGR von 5,6 % wachsen, was auf die Präferenz für praktische Mahlzeiten, den Fokus auf gesundheitsorientierte Produkte wie Bio- und natriumarme Optionen und die weit verbreitete Verfügbarkeit von Tiefkühlkost im Einzelhandel und auf E-Commerce-Plattformen zurückzuführen ist.

Länder CAGR (2024 bis 2034) USA 4.9% Vereinigtes Königreich 5.2% Deutschland 5.0% China 4.2% Indien 5.9% Japan 5.6%

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Führende Unternehmen suchen nach strategischen Kooperationen und Allianzen mit anderen Herstellern, um die Effizienz zu steigern und die steigende Zahl von Verbrauchern zufrieden zu stellen. Wichtige Hersteller in dieser Branche mit ihrem beträchtlichen Kundenstamm, bekannten Marken und umfangreichen Vertriebsnetzen stellen einen harten Wettbewerb um die Marktteilnehmer dar. Um wettbewerbsfähig zu bleiben, adaptieren die Unternehmen verschiedene Wachstumstaktiken in die Praxis, einschließlich Allianzen und der Einführung neuer Produkte.

Jüngste Entwicklung

Im März 2021 erwarb Nomad Foods das Tiefkühlkostgeschäft von Fortenova.

Im Januar 2021 fügte die Imperial Tobacco Company of India Limited (ITC) zehn neue Artikel hinzu und verdreifachte die Größe ihres Geschäfts mit gefrorenen Snacks.

Schlüsselunternehmen im Profil

Aryzta A.G.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

General Mills Inc.

JBS S.A.

Kellogg Unternehmen

Die Kraft Heinz Company

Nestlé S.A.

ConAgra Brands, Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc.

Amys Küche

Vogelperspektive

Ahornblatt-Lebensmittel

Pinnacle Foods

Unilever (englisch)

Tyson Lebensmittel

Erhalten Sie weitere wertvolle Einblicke

Future Market Insights (FMI) bietet in seinem neuen Angebot eine unvoreingenommene Analyse des globalen Marktes für Tiefkühlkost und präsentiert historische Nachfragedaten (2019 bis 2023) und Prognosestatistiken für den Zeitraum von 2024 bis 2034.

Die Studie enthält überzeugende Erkenntnisse über den Markt für Tiefkühlkost auf der Grundlage der Gefriertechnik (Schnellfrosten, Bandfrosten, individuelles Schnellgefrieren), des Produkttyps (gefrorene Fertiggerichte, gefrorener Fisch und Meeresfrüchte, gefrorene Fleischprodukte, gefrorene Milchprodukte, gefrorenes Obst und Gemüse, gefrorene Backwaren, gefrorene Suppen und Soßen), Vertriebskanal (Gastronomie, Einzelhandel/Haushalt) und Region.

Marktsegmentierung für Tiefkühlkost nach Kategorie

Durch Einfriertechnik:

Einfrieren

Einfrieren von Bändern

Individuelles Schnellgefrieren



Nach Produkttyp:

Tiefgekühlte Fertiggerichte

Gefrorener Fisch und Meeresfrüchte

Tiefgekühlte Fleischprodukte Geflügel Schweinefleisch Rindfleisch

Tiefgekühlte Milchprodukte

Tiefgekühltes Obst und Gemüse

Tiefgekühlte Backwaren

Tiefgekühlte Suppen und Soßen

Nach Vertriebskanälen:

Gastronomie

Einzelhandel/Haushalt Hypermarkt/Supermarkt Nachbarschaftsladen Kaufhäuser Großhandelsgeschäfte Lebensmittelgeschäfte Unabhängige Einzelhändler Fachgeschäfte





Nach Region:

Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Europa

Ostasien

Südasien

Ozeanien

Naher Osten und Afrika



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

