MediaRadar Transforms Actionable Ad Intel with AI-Powered Sales Prospecting Solution for Publishers and Platforms

The solution uses AI to scale personalized email and LinkedIn sequences auto-populated with advertising recommendations from the industry’s leading advertising intelligence platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaRadar, the award-winning advertising intelligence platform, announced today that it has launched AI Outreach Writer, a next-generation Generative AI solution for publishers and platforms. The solution enables media-selling and marketing teams to instantly scale and personalize sales sequences with ad intel recommendations across their target prospect and client account lists.

The generative AI solution scales ad intel recommendations leveraging data spanning 250 billion dollars in media spend across 5 million brands and 30 media channels. This enables MediaRadar’s publisher and platform clients to sell more, faster and with less effort by:

Enabling sales teams to dramatically increase outreach effectiveness with real-time brand and/or industry-category advertising recommendations.

Building prospecting sequences across email and LinkedIn, spanning sales teams’ target accounts.

Testing and learning from the best-performing sales outreach strategies for improved buyer contact rates, meetings booked, and opportunities generated.

Empowering marketing teams to instantly generate advertising recommendations to support sales collateral and thought leadership content.

Additionally, AI Outreach Writer allows for a level of personalized content based on data-driven insights previously unavailable in the media industry. The solution's AI features enable sales and marketing teams to quickly adjust tone of voice and ad intel recommendations to match the needs of each audience.

The results reported across multiple ‌MediaRadar clients to date, illustrate how AI Outreach Writer drives better media sales return on investment (ROI) with:

Improved response rates with suggested outreach that includes clear proof points from MediaRadar’s insights to help sales teams prove their fit to an advertiser's strategy.

Increased time pitching brands versus writing prospecting email and LinkedIn sequences. AI Outreach Writer does this hard work for sellers, resulting in more revenue generation potential with fewer resources.

Faster sales speed to market by enabling sales leadership to get new hires ramped up and closing deals more quickly.



"MediaRadar is now equipped with the most advanced generative AI capabilities available focused on driving real sales-team performance," said Meghan Fraze, chief product officer at MediaRadar. "Sales teams often depend on their prospecting efforts to succeed. AI Outreach Writer helps them build their pipeline faster and with less manual work. With generative AI, sales teams can personalize their messages at scale, stand out from the competition, and improve their performance all at once.”

These new features show MediaRadar's commitment to solving the most important problems in advertising. They will make advertising more effective and meet the needs of today's digital economy.

MediaRadar , now including the data and capabilities of Vivvix, powers the mission-critical marketing and sales decisions that drive competitive advantage. Our innovative solutions enable clients to achieve peak performance with always-on advertising intelligence that spans the media, creative, and business strategies of five million brands across 30+ media channels. By bringing the advertising past, present, and future into focus, our clients rapidly act on the competitive moves and emerging advertising trends impacting their business.

