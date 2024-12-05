WV State Senator Patricia Rucker Honored as Public Charter School Champion

WV State Senator Patricia Rucker & Cheryl Stahle

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Virginia State Senator Patricia Rucker has been recognized as a Public Charter School Champion for her outstanding dedication to advancing educational opportunities for West Virginia families. The award was presented by Cheryl Stahle, Academic Administrator for West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA), on behalf of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools.

"Senator Rucker has been a passionate advocate for school choice and charter schools in particular," said Stahle. "Students and families across the state now have the ability to select an education model that works best for them. I was honored to present this award on behalf of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools to Senator Rucker for her unwavering commitment to students and charter schools."

Throughout her tenure, Senator Rucker has worked tirelessly to promote policies that empower families with educational options. Her leadership has been instrumental in expanding access to charter schools and ensuring all students have the opportunity to thrive academically.

The Public Charter School Champion Award highlights individuals who have made significant contributions to the charter school movement and the broader cause of school choice. Senator Rucker’s advocacy reflects her deep commitment to improving educational outcomes for students across West Virginia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.