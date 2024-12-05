Bites of Kindness: A Newton’s Grove School Student Initiative to Support the Homeless This Holiday Launches December 6

Newton's Grove School Logo Allissya (12) and Suhava (10) Gill Bites of Kindness Logo

Bites of Kindness: A Newton’s Grove School Student-Led Initiative to Support the Homeless This Holiday Season Launches December 6

MISSISSAUGA, CANADA, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting December 6th and running through this holiday season, two students from Newton’s Grove School are taking action to spread kindness and make a difference in their community through an initiative called Bites of Kindness.The initiative, led by sisters Suhava (10) and Allissya (12) Gill, is aimed at supporting those experiencing homelessness by providing them with food and messages of hope. A launch event will be held at Newton’s Grove School on December 6th from 9:30 to 11:30 AM to get students and locals involved.The idea for Bites of Kindness was born after an encounter at a big box store parking lot that deeply impacted the sisters. While leaving the store with their mother, they spotted a homeless woman and wanted to help.With only a credit card in hand, they purchased a chocolate bar to offer, but Suhava couldn't shake the feeling of wanting to do more. That night, the young sisters stayed up crying, realizing the depth of need in their community. From this emotional moment, the concept of Bites of Kindness was born: a way to support the homeless, one bite at a time.“We want to show people in need that we care,” said Suhava Gill, a Grade 5 student at Newton's Grove School.“We hope our initiative brings comfort and joy, especially this holiday season, and reminds others that they’re not forgotten.”The sisters, who have been at Newton’s Grove School for three years, approached the Senior School Council, known as We Inspire Newton’s Grove School (W.I.N.G.S.), to turn their idea into reality. W.I.N.G.S., which drives the school’s charity initiatives, enthusiastically embraced the Bites of Kindness project.“We are thrilled that the W.I.N.G.S. prefect, Ashni Pandita and the W.I.N.G.S. council is taking the time to meet with Suhava and Allissya,” said Cheri Grogan, Head of School at Newton’s Grove School. “W.I.N.G.S. has always been committed to empowering students to take the lead in charitable projects, and Bites of Kindness is a perfect example of a student-led initiative.”After receiving approval from the school’s leadership team, the Gills began working with local charities to make the initiative a reality.They partnered with Ve'ahavta, a Toronto-based charity that delivers food to those in need. Ve'ahavta's willingness to accept food prepared outside of their own facility made them an ideal partner.“We initially considered preparing food ourselves, but we realized the importance of collaborating with a larger organization to make a bigger impact,” explained Allissya Gill, a Grade 7 student at Newton’s Grove School. The project is now set to prepare and distribute 500 sandwiches to people experiencing homelessness.In partnership with local grocery stores, the sisters have secured significant donations of bread, vegetables, and other ingredients to make the sandwiches. Newton’s Grove students will also get involved by writing messages of hope and encouragement on sandwich bags, which will be distributed alongside the food.“Our school community has been incredibly supportive,” added Allissya. “We’ve received donations, and we’re excited to get more students involved as volunteers. It’s been a great opportunity for us to learn about planning, leadership, and community involvement.”The initiative has already been a valuable learning experience for both Suhava and Allissya, who have gained confidence in presenting their idea, engaging with store managers, and organizing the event.Looking ahead, the Gills have big plans for Bites of Kindness. “Our long-term goal is to grow this initiative so we can make even more food and have a larger impact,” Suhava said. “We hope that Bites of Kindness will continue to bring our community together and show how small acts of kindness can create meaningful change.”The prefect of W.I.N.G.S. (along with the W.I.N.G.S senior executive) at Newton’s Grove School will meet with Suhava and Allissya to discuss how the Senior School Council can further support their efforts.To learn more about Bites of Kindness or to support the initiative, please contact Newton’s Grove School at cgrogan@newtonsgroveschool.com.For further information about Newton’s Grove School, visit www.newtonsgroveschool.com Note to media: Additional quotes and interviews with the Gills and Newton’s Grove School can be arranged upon request.About Newton’s Grove SchoolFounded in 1977 under the original name Mississauga Private School, Newton’s Grove School was the first private school in Mississauga serving students from Peel, Etobicoke, Toronto, Woodbridge, Oakville and Vaughan. Newton’s Grove has an over 45-year legacy of providing superior, well-balanced programming and experiences for students from JK to Grade 12. Small class size ensures that students receive the attention and support they need to achieve their very best, setting them up for success in university and in life. Newton’s Grove School was designed and built with extraordinary features that equip students with the optimal learning environment. The School maintains a consistent rate of 100% university acceptance in some of the world’s most top tier universities, both within Canada and internationally. For further information about Newton’s Grove School, visit www.newtonsgroveschool.com

