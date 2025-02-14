Love Your Heart: The David Foster Foundation Debuts Exclusive Playlist on Spotify of David Foster’s Timeless Love Songs

The David Foster Foundation Logo David Foster & Callum, a liver transplant recipient

Love Your Heart Month: The David Foster Foundation Debuts on Spotify with Exclusive Playlist of David Foster’s Timeless Love Songs

Music has a rare and beautiful way of healing and uplifting the soul, and in honor of Heart Month, we wanted to create a special collection to share with everyone.” — David Foster, Founder and Chairman of the David Foster Foundation

VANCOUVER, CANADA, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Heart Month this February, The David Foster Foundation is excited to announce its official launch on Spotify as part of what they are calling Love Your Heart Month, sharing a special playlist featuring iconic love songs by its Founder and Chairman, the legendary 16-time Grammy Award winner David Foster and his friends.Founded by famed Canadian David Foster, The David Foster Foundation is a national non-profit Canadian charitable organization dedicated to providing financial support for non-medical expenses to Canadian families with children in need of pediatric organ transplants. Over the past 38 years, the Foundation has assisted over 1,450 families with children in need of life-saving organ transplants.As one of the most successful songwriters and record producers in history, David Foster's music has touched the hearts of millions around the world. In a new initiative to bring people together through the power of music, the curated playlist, Love Your Heart, offers a selection of David's timeless love songs, providing the perfect soundtrack for reflecting on love, hope, and resilience.“Music has a rare and beautiful way of healing and uplifting the soul, and in honor of Heart Month, we wanted to create a special collection to share with everyone," said David Foster, Founder and Chairman of the David Foster Foundation.“Love Your Heart is the perfect theme to help not only draw awareness to the fact that cardiovascular heart disease is one of the leading causes of death but also the continuing need for heart and organ transplants,” added HCol. Michael Ravenhill, Chief Executive Officer, David Foster Foundation.This exciting Spotify presence marks an important step for The David Foster Foundation in connecting with a wider audience and raising awareness for its life-changing work. As of the end of 2023, there are over 4,400 Canadians awaiting a life-saving organ transplant. This need is underscored by the fact that 90% of Canadians say they support organ donation, but only 32% have actually registered their decision.The Foundation is known for providing financial, emotional, and logistical support to families whose children are facing the challenges of organ transplants, and now, they hope to inspire even more people to support the cause by sharing music and stories of love and resilience.To celebrate this launch and encourage listeners to support the mission of the foundation, we invite you to follow The David Foster Foundation on Spotify and share the Love Your Heart playlist with friends and family. Whether you're reflecting on the power of love, giving, or health, David's iconic songs will offer the perfect backdrop to a month of awareness and support.Listen to the Love Your Heart playlist now: https://bit.ly/dff_loveyourheart About The David Foster FoundationThe David Foster Foundation provides financial assistance to families of children for all non-medical expenses while their child is going through the major organ transplant process. Thanks to its annual fundraising efforts and the generous support of Life Legacy Members, national partners, and donors, families receive financial support for day-to-day expenses such as mortgage/rent, car payments, travel expenses, utilities, groceries and more while their child is going through the major organ transplant process.The success of the David Foster Foundation would not be possible without the generous support of Life Legacy Members including Jim & Sandi Treliving, AWIN Group of Dealerships, GAIN Group, Jim Pattison, TELUS, Paragon, The Slaight Family Foundation, Walter & Maria Schneider, Joan & Paul Waechter, Kyle MacDonald & John Franklin, James Wilson & Vivian Roy, The Anschutz Foundation, Argyros Family Foundation, and the Newton Glassman Charitable Foundation in Partnership with the Catalyst Capital Group.The Foundation is also supported by National Partners: Aird & Berlis LLP, National Post, ALLVISION, and Community Partners Boston Pizza, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Tom Lee Music, Gib-San Pools, DeerFields Clinic, StayWell, RBC Dominion Securities, and The Hillyard Stephen Group. For those who wish to have a deeper involvement with the organization, there are a number of ways to contribute including the donation of Avion Rewards and Aeroplan miles, all of which will directly help families going through the organ transplant process.The Foundation has joined the American Society of Transplantation (AST) Living Donor Circle of Excellence, a no-cost recognition program which celebrates companies that offer paid sick leaves to employees who become living donors.The Foundation also promotes organ donor awareness and registration in both Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.davidfosterfoundation.com Note to editors/producers: Michael Ravenhill is available for interviews.

