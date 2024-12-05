MPU and Shanghai University of Sport Signed Agreement to Jointly Nurture Postgraduate Students

MACAU, December 5 - To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, in line with the implementation of the “Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” and to strengthen the exchanges and cooperation between universities in Shanghai and Macao in talent cultivation and scientific research, the Rector of MPU, Marcus Im, and the President of the Shanghai University of Sport (SUS), Mao Lijuan, signed a cooperation agreement on behalf of the two universities on 5th December to jointly nurture master’s students specialising in intelligent sports and health technology, as well as to cultivate talents for the “big health” and cultural and sports industries in Macao. The signing ceremony was attended by more than hundred teachers and students from the two universities.

The signing ceremony of the “Agreement on Joint Training of Master’s Students between Macao Polytechnic University and Shanghai University of Sport” took place at MPU. Marcus Im stated during his speech that MPU has a long history of cooperation with SUS, nurturing a significant number of sports and management talents for Macao, and promoting the upward mobility of Macao’s sports talents. With the signing of this new cooperation agreement, more diversified and in-depth cooperation will take place in areas such as talent cultivation, resource sharing, scientific research projects, and the exchanges of teachers and students. Additionally, with Macao participating in the hosting of the 15th National Games in 2025, both universities can jointly contribute to building a stronger educational nation and advancing the sports industry in both the nation and Macao.

Mao Lijuan stated that the cooperation focuses on cutting-edge areas such as intelligent sports and sports science and technology, fully utilising the interdisciplinary resources of SUS and MPU in training multidisciplinary talents. The vision of this project aligns with the development objectives of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, facilitating the development of the tourism and “big health” industries, including leisure and vacation, sports tournaments and sightseeing. SUS and MPU will nurture more internationally competitive sports talents and make greater contributions to the sports industry in the Greater Bay Area and beyond.

SUS is a national “Double First-Class” university and a high-level educational institution in Shanghai; MPU has maintained solid academic cooperation with SUS for a long period of time. The signing of the agreement on joint training of postgraduate students will facilitate a complementary and supportive relationship between quality educational resources and disciplinary strengths. Both parties will leverage relevant collaborative conditions across research, academic and industry sectors in applied technologies to foster synergistic development, and effectively enhance scientific innovation, as well as teaching and research in the field of “big health”. The joint master’s degree programme will commence in the 2025/2026 academic year, and students will have the opportunity to study in both universities. Students who meet the requirements of both universities will be awarded a master's degree by MPU and a testimonial by SUS, providing diversified further study options for athletes and professionals in Macao who are interested in furthering their studies.

Attendees of the signing ceremony included Chen Peijie, former President of SUS; Xiong Jing, Director of the Board of the School of Exercise and Health of SUS; Zhang Zhe, Deputy Director of the Office for Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs of SUS; Wu Weibing, Associate Dean of the School of Postgraduate of SUS; Vivian Lei, Vice-Rector of MPU; Lam Chan Tong, Dean of the Faculty of Applied Science; Ng San Fan, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Sports; Zhang Yunfeng, Dean of the Faculty of Languages and Translation; Christy Cheong, Head of the Academic Affairs Department; Lei Chio Hong, Head of the University Affairs Department; Lam Yat Man, Acting Head of the Campus Management and Development Department, as well as heads and representatives of other departments of MPU.