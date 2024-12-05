Hospitals managing record flu levels going into Winter

NHS fears of a potential ‘quad-demic’ are rising with a 350% increase in flu cases and an 86% rise in norovirus cases in hospital compared to same week last year – alongside concerns about rising COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)c levels in hospitals.

New weekly figures published today for the first time this year, show the NHS is going into winter under more pressure than ever before with an average of 1,099 people in hospital with flu every day last week compared to 243 in the same week last year – the highest number of cases heading into winter for at least three years.

Efforts of NHS staff mean more than 27 million vaccinations have already been carried out for flu, COVID-19 and RSV but the NHS is urging eligible people to get jabbed without delay as virus levels rise. NHS staff are also being urged to get their jabs to protect themselves and those around them.

There was an average of 1,390 patients with covid in hospital beds each day last week, and 142 children in hospital each day with RSV, along with 756 patients with norovirus – an 86% increase from a year ago.

Record numbers of patients are in hospital for this time of year, with an average of 96,587 hospital beds occupied each day – more than at this point in any other year – with pressure expected to increase further in the coming weeks.

Pressure on ambulance services is incredibly high, with thousands more patients arriving via ambulance (up from 83,873 to 90,514), and 35,022 hours lost to handover delays, up 87% from 18,703 this time last year.

There were 413,426 calls to NHS 111 last week – with 73.1% answered within a minute, up 4.4% up on last year.

Problems discharging patients who no longer need to be in continue to have an impact on capacity, with an average of 11,969 beds each day last week occupied by patients who were ready for discharge, taking up one in eight of all occupied adult general and acute beds (96,587).

The NHS has put measures in place to manage extra demand during winter, which include upgrading 24-hour live data centres, strengthening same day emergency care and offering more falls services for older people.

NHS national medical director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, said: “The NHS is busier than it has ever been before heading into winter, with flu and norovirus numbers in hospital rising sharply – and we are still only at the start of December, so we expect pressure to increase and there is a long winter ahead of us.

“For a while there have been warnings of a ‘tripledemic’ of COVID-19, flu and RSV this winter, but with rising cases of norovirus this could fast become a ‘quad-demic’ so it’s important that if you haven’t had your covid or flu jab to follow the lead of millions of others and come forward and get protected as soon as possible.

“Ambulances are also facing huge demand, with thousands of extra patients and other pressures having an impact on handover delays, which is why our robust plans, including services like urgent treatment centres and same day emergency care are so important this winter.

“As always, the public have an important part to play in helping NHS staff over winter by, as ever, calling 999 in an emergency and using the NHS 111 service through the NHS App, online or phone, for advice on how to access the right support for non-emergency health needs.”

In September, an independent review by Lord Darzi warned years of underinvestment has left the NHS with an ageing estate and outdated tech, making it harder for staff to deliver the best possible care.

The Government and NHS are now engaging the public, patients and staff in the biggest ever conversation about the health service. More than 1.1 million separate visits have been made to Change.nhs.uk, with almost 9,000 ideas now live as part of the 10 Year Health Plan, which aims to deliver an NHS fit for the future.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “We inherited an NHS that is broken but not beaten, and staff are already working hard to tackle an increase in admissions this winter.

“We’re backing them with an extra £26 billion secured in the recent Budget and we’ve already resolved the industrial action to ensure A&Es will be strike-free for the first time in three years.

“For too long, an annual winter crisis has become the norm. We will deliver long term reforms through our 10 Year Health Plan that will create a health service that will be there for all of us all year round.

“I’d also encourage anyone who is eligible to join the over 27 million people who have already come forward for their flu, RSV and Covid jabs – it’s the best way to protect yourself this winter.”

The weekly situation report publications can be found here: Statistics » Urgent and Emergency Care Daily Situation Reports 2024-25