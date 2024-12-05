Official Launch of the Book “The Sky is Ours” by Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão

Thu. 05 of December of 2024, 15:01h

On December 6th, 2024, the book ‘The Sky is Ours’ , speeches by the Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, on Unity, Prosperity and Development in a New Timor-Leste, speeches by the Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, on Unity, Prosperity and Development in a New Timor-Leste will be launched. The speeches in the book were compiled by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, which is also responsible for producing the book. The event, which will take place in the Noble Hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, will be attended by senior national and international figures, including the President of the Republic, José Ramos-Horta, who will deliver the opening speech.

“The Sky is Ours” is a book that brings together the main speeches and reflections made by His Excellency the Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, between 2017 and 2024.

The book addresses themes such as national unity, prosperity and sustainable development, highlighting the challenges and achievements that shape the country's journey towards building an inclusive and resilient future.

Throughout its pages, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão reflects on the crucial role of leadership and unity of effort in overcoming adversity, emphasizing the importance of preserving cultural identity, promoting social justice and strengthening democratic foundations.

The book also emphasizes Timor-Leste's commitment to sustainable economic development and the consolidation of peace as essential pillars for progress.

Another of the central themes in this book is the process of Timor-Leste's adherence to full membership of ASEAN, as an strategic step for national growth. The speeches compiled demonstrate Timor-Leste's alignment with ASEAN values, such as promoting peace and regional co-operation, and reflect on the opportunities for economic development, strengthening diplomatic relations and cultural exchange that regional integration offers.

“The Sky is Ours” offers a comprehensive and inspiring vision of Timor-Leste's trajectory, celebrating the achievements made and reaffirming the commitment to building a better future for all generations. More than a historical record, the book is a testimony to Timor-Leste's resilient spirit and strategic vision as a nation in search of prosperity and global integration.

The book includes the poem Mar Meu by Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, a foreword by Luís Amado, former Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of Portugal, and an introduction by Agio Pereira, Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

After the Head of State's opening speech, the book's official launch ceremony will take place, where Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão will symbolically cut the ribbon, accompanied by the highest representatives of the sovereign bodies.



The launch will bring together the President of the National Parliament, the President of the Court of Appeal, members of the National Parliament, the Government, the Diplomatic Corps, and heads of national organizations and development partners, among other prominent personalities.

https://the-sky-is-ours.gov.tl/