Premier Lazarus Mokgosi leads signing off for distribution of diesel generators and solar inverters to public facilities, 6 Dec

Premier Mokgosi to lead the signing off for distribution of diesel generators and solar inverters to public facilities.

Mahikeng: North West Premier, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi will sign off the distribution of diesel generators and energy storage power systems that are part of the 500 donated by the People’s Republic of China to South Africa. The generators were received by the MEC for Public Works and Roads, Sempe Elizabeth Mokua on behalf of the province at a hand-over ceremony that was held in Howick, Kwa-Zulu this August.



The donation to North West includes eight (8) diesel generators with 150Kva output, five (5) energy storage power systems with 200kilowatts output and another seven (7) with 100kilowatts output. The energy systems include solar panels, inverters and batteries.

Premier Mokgosi says this gesture by China will ensure uninterrupted alternative emergency power supply and will alleviate the inconvenience of power outages and interruptions to some of the province’s public facilities, especially those in small towns and rural areas.

Premier Mokgosi will sign off the distribution of these generators and energy storage powers systems to identified schools, hospitals and clinics across the province. The Department of Public Works and Roads will thereafter facilitate the installation and connection of these generators and power systems.



Members of the media are invited to the signing off ceremony that will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 06 December 2024

Venue: Public Works and Roads Sub-District Offices (6 Gerrit Maritz Street, Zeerust)

Time: 14h00



For enquiries, contact

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

or

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

