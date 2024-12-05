Sport, Arts, and Culture invites media to Golekane Mentorship Camp at Konka Family Adventure Resort, 8 Dec

The Golekane Mentorship Camp at Konka Family Adventure Resort

The Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture invites members of the media to the Golekane Mentorship Camp taking place at Konka Family Adventure Resort- Rustenburg, Northwest from 5-8 December 2024. The program is an impactful initiative addressing the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) through the empowerment of young boys in Grades 10 and 11. The 200 boys will be taken through targeted activities and discussions that will contribute to the overall development of well-rounded young men who are empowered to positively impact their communities.

This groundbreaking program promotes personal growth, mental health awareness, and the development of essential life skills among participants. It serves as a platform for inspiring a generation of boys to stand as leaders against GBVF in their communities.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Sunday, 8 December 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Konka Family Adventure Resort- Rustenburg, Northwest

RSVPs, contact Mr Solomon Maseko, solomonm@dsac.gov.za cell: 077 609 3188

For More Information: Contact Zimasa Velaphi: 072 172 8925 or email: zimasav@Dsac.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates #servicedeliveryza