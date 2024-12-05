Sport, Arts and Culture invites media to site visit 2024 National Reconciliation Day commemoration in Western Cape, 10 Dec

Media site visit for the 2024 National Reconciliation Day commemoration in the Western Cape.

Government through the national Department of Sport, Arts and Culture in collaboration with the Western Cape Provincial Government will host the 2024 National Reconciliation Day on Monday, 16 December in Vredendal within the Matzikama Local Municipality, under the theme: Healing Historical Wounds and Forging New Futures".

Members of the media are therefore invited to attend a media site visit to identify OB parking space, and to discuss other key media logistics in preparation for this years’ commemorative event. A floorplan will be presented during the session.

The Media Site Visit will unfold as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 10 December 2024.

Time: 12:00 - 13:00

Venue: Vredendal North Sports Ground, Matzikama Local Municipality in the Western Cape Province

NB: - Members of the media are requested to send their representatives for this session.

For further enquiries, kindly contact: Mthuthuzeli Nqumba: 066 302 5397 (Call & WhatsApp)

