Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,828 in the last 365 days.

Sport, Arts and Culture invites media to site visit 2024 National Reconciliation Day commemoration in Western Cape, 10 Dec

Media site visit for the 2024 National Reconciliation Day commemoration in the Western Cape.

Government through the national Department of Sport, Arts and Culture in collaboration with the Western Cape Provincial Government will host the 2024 National Reconciliation Day on Monday, 16 December in Vredendal within the Matzikama Local Municipality, under the theme: Healing Historical Wounds and Forging New Futures".

Members of the media are therefore invited to attend a media site visit to identify OB parking space, and to discuss other key media logistics in preparation for this years’ commemorative event. A floorplan will be presented during the session.

The Media Site Visit will unfold as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 10 December 2024.
Time: 12:00 - 13:00 
Venue: Vredendal North Sports Ground, Matzikama Local Municipality in the Western Cape Province

NB: - Members of the media are requested to send their representatives for this session.

For further enquiries, kindly contact: Mthuthuzeli Nqumba: 066 302 5397 (Call & WhatsApp)

#GovZAUpdates #servicedeliveryza

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sport, Arts and Culture invites media to site visit 2024 National Reconciliation Day commemoration in Western Cape, 10 Dec

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more