December 5, 2024

Jinggoy: PH can better defend borders, citizens THE government can better defend the country's borders, protect the citizenry, and ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region without undermining the nation's interests under the defense agreement that Manila has forged with Tokyo, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has said. Estrada said the Reciprocal Access and Cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Self-Defense Forces of Japan is vital for strengthening the country's defense capabilities amid rising tensions in the region, particularly in the West Philippine Sea. "As early as 2015 we have looked into the possibility of having a visiting forces agreement with Japan, anchored on goals of enhancing our defense and security and confirming the importance of partnership upholding the rule of law to protect open, free, and peaceful seas," said the chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security said. "Japan has been our partner in development in more ways than one. It is about time that we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies, in cooperative efforts in defense and security through this milestone agreement," the seasoned lawmaker added. In backing the upper chamber's concurrence in the ratification of the accord, Estrada said the country stands to benefit in the areas of defense capabilities and readiness, disaster response and preparedness, regional stability, technological and knowledge exchange, and economic and strategic partnerships. He also said the agreement will facilitate joint military exercises between the AFP and Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF), enhancing their interoperability and preparedness. It will likewise bolster disaster relief efforts, enabling swift and coordinated responses to natural disasters and humanitarian crises -- a crucial aspect given the region's vulnerability to calamities. Furthermore, the senator highlighted how the initiative could foster stronger economic and strategic ties, facilitate the exchange of technological advancements, and promote overall bilateral relations between the Philippines and Japan. "By promoting closer security ties, this agreement will contribute to the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region," the senator noted.

