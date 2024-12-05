Plastic Additives Market anticipated to reach close to US$70 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.96%

The global plastic additives market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.96% between US$57.636 billion in 2025 to US$69.942 billion in 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global plastic additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.96% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$69.942 billion in 2030.Plastic additives are a type of chemical, that is used to polymerize, modify, or treat the characteristics and properties of plastics. Plastic additives offer multiple benefits in the global plastic market as it helps the plastics from deterioration, and extends the life span of the plastic material. There are various types of plastic additives available in the global market, which include colorants, flame retardants, plasticizers, fillers, UV stabilizers, and antistats among many others. For instance, UV stabilizers are mixed with plastics, which helps to absorb UV light. Similarly, plasticizers are a form of additives that are used to rigid plastics, or PVC into soft and flexible material.The global demand for plastic additives is expected to witness significant growth, with the increasing application of plastics across multiple industries. With the increasing global demand for sustainable and renewable plastic material across the globe, the research and developments in the plastic additives market are expected to grow significantly. Various global companies and research organizations have introduced key products and solutions for the market. For instance, in May 2024, Clariant, a multinational chemical-based company, introduced new solutions, which is aimed at minimizing the environmental impact of plastics. The AddWorks PPA additives are a form of perfluoralkyl substances-free polymer processing aid, which is among the most efficient antioxidant solutions. Similarly, in January 2024, UBQ Materials launched its latest waste-to-materials technology. The company introduced three bio-based sustainability additives in its portfolio, which include UBQ ClimaPos, UBQ Q Series, and UBQ Industrial.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-plastic-additives-market The type segment of the global plastic additives market is categorized into biostabilizers, antioxidants , antistatic agents, plasticizers, flame retardants, and others. Under the type segment of the global plastic additive market, the biostabilizers category is expected to witness significant growth during the forecasted timeline. Biostabilizers are a form of additives, which is used to increase the sediment stability of the plastic material. The biostabilizers also help in the prevention of plastic materials.By plastic type, the global plastic additives market is segmented into polyethylene, polyurethanes, polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), polyamide, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others. The polyethylene category under the plastic type segment of the global plastic additives market is expected to propel significantly. Polyethylene is among the most common forms of produced plastics across the globe. Polyethylene offers enhanced protection and is highly adaptable. The polyethylene material is also extremely lightweight, and durable.The end-user industry segment of the global plastic additives market is categorized into automotive, construction, packaging, transportation, and others. In the end-user industry, the packaging category is expected to attain a greater market share in the global plastic additives market. In the packaging industry, plastics are used across multiple applications. The plastic material helps in offering a secure and flexibility to the packaging products.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global plastic additives market. The region is among the leading producers of consumer products, that utilize plastic material across multiple products. Similarly, the production of the automotive sector is also among the largest among the global markets in the Asia Pacific region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global plastic additives market that have been covered are BASF SE, Arkema, Dow, Lanxess, Adeka Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant, SABO S.p.A, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BioSphere Plastic LLC, Evonik Industries AG, and Asahi Kasei.The market analytics report segments the global plastic additives market as follows:• By Typeo Biostabilizerso Antioxidantso Antistatic Agentso Plasticizerso Flame Retardantso Others• By Plastic Typeo Polyethyleneo Polyurethaneso Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)o Polyamideo Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)o Others• By End-User Industryo Automotiveo Constructiono Packagingo Transportationo Others• By Geographyo North America• United States• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Rest of South Americao Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Italy• Spain• Rest of Europeo Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• United Arab Emirates• Rest of the Middle East and Africao Asia-Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• BASF SE• Arkema• Dow• Lanxess• Adeka Corporation• Wacker Chemie AG• Clariant• SABO S.p.A• Exxon Mobil Corporation• BioSphere Plastic LLC• Evonik Industries AG• Asahi KaseiExplore More Reports:• Smart Materials Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-materials-market • Specialty Chemicals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/specialty-chemicals-market • Global Flame-Retardant Chemicals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-flame-retardant-chemicals-market

