TOP 10 MOST COVETED ANIMALS REVEALED

Animals

From TikTok Trends to Gaming Creatures to Loveable Furries - Here are the top 10 animals that have secured the top 10 spots as chosen by consumers.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Displate, a leading global metal-plate poster artwork marketplace, today announced the top 10 coveted animals of the global online community. From social media trends to movie & documentary releases, all the way to memorable memes and gaming creatures - the global online community has spoken.The animals are so beloved by people that they’re the most picked animals to decorate their homes with—from their living rooms to all-out decor themes.Based on Displate.com sales over the last 12 months and its customer base across 50 countries, the top 10 best-selling posters in the ‘ animal posters ’ category are:# 1 Judgmental Duck with 35% of animal posters sales# 2 Highland Cow on the Toilet with 13% of animal posters sales# 3 Racoon - your butt napkins my lord with 13% of animal posters sales# 4 Cat - cat ramen japan with 9% of animal posters sales# 5 Owlbear - Owlbear Note with 9% of animal posters sales# 6 Wolf with 5% of animal posters sales# 7 - cat Mr Pebbles with 6% of animal posters sales#8 Shark Whale Shark in Gold with 4% of poster sales#9 Eagle Black and Gold Eagle with 3% of poster sales# 10 Cat Funny Cat Beer with 3% of poster sales#1 Judgemental Duck https://displate.com/search?q=ducks If you’re on social media, you would have come across Pathetic Duck, which has increased in popularity by +140% over the last year.The Pathetic Duck meme humorously uses an upright white duck with the caption "pathetic" to mock or criticise situations, gaining widespread popularity and inspiring merchandise and custom creations online. In 2024, the duck trend has increased due to their role in sustainable living, backyard farming, therapeutic benefits, and charming appeal.#2 Highland Cow https://displate.com/displate/7051796 Highland cows are the must-have shaggy-haired animal accessory this year. Whether decorating your home with pictures, sharing endless reels on social media or gearing up your holiday to visit these majestic creatures, Highland cows have been elevated to social media stardom in 2024. This rise in popularity is thanks to broader societal trends towards sustainability, mental well-being, and the influence of social media on lifestyle choices.#3 Raccoon Your Butt Napkins My Lord https://displate.com/displate/4441350 Did you know that Canada, the United States, and Germany are the top three global countries for searching for raccoons on the internet, according to Google Trends? So, it is no surprise that a meme-friendly piece like this would feature in the top 10. Although they may have gained the nickname 'trash pandas,' raccoons are brilliant animals capable of remembering solutions to tasks for at least three years.#4 Ramen Cat - cat ramen japan https://displate.com/displate/6480902 In 2024, the anime series Red Cat Ramen became a cultural phenomenon in Japan. It blended the nation's love for ramen and cats into a whimsical story that captivated audiences. The series' popularity inspired themed merchandise, including posters showcasing its vibrant characters and ramen shop settings, making it a must-have for fans of Japanese pop culture.#5 Owlbear - Owlbear Note https://displate.com/displate/6958759 An owlbear is a legendary creature from fantasy games like Dungeons & Dragons. It combines a bear's strength with an owl's sharp features, making it both majestic and fearsome. Known for its ferocity, the owlbear gained broader fame through appearances in media like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.#6 Wolf https://displate.com/displate/5320840 Wolves are trending on social media in 2024 due to conservation milestones like their reintroduction to Colorado after 80 years. Viral incidents and cultural representations in media have fueled widespread discussions and fan content online. They are a symbol of wildlife appreciation.#7 Space Cat Mr Pebbles https://displate.com/displate/5876437 In 2024, Mr. Pebbles, the fictional "first cat in space" from the Fallout video game series, experienced a resurgence in popularity. This renewed interest was sparked by the release of the short film Mr. Pebbles, directed by Santiago Osuna, which, despite not featuring the cat, brought attention back to the character. Additionally, the gaming community's ongoing fascination with Fallout lore and the character's unique backstory contributed to Mr. Pebbles' enduring appeal.#8 Shark - Whale Shark in Gold https://displate.com/displate/1705270 Shark searches have increased by 180% over the last 12 months, and Whale sharks are popular on social media in 2024 due to viral eco-tourism experiences, stunning underwater photography, and heightened awareness from conservation campaigns and documentaries."OceanXplorers”, a six-part series, was released in August 2024. It combined high-end, science-driven content with thrilling scenes of ocean exploration. It delved into the lives of various marine species, including whale sharks, offering viewers an in-depth look at their behaviours and habitats.#9 Eagle Black and Gold Eagle https://displate.com/displate/6138104 The movie "Eagle" catapulted the powerful winged creatures into online demand in 2024. The Telugu action thriller starring Ravi Teja as an assassin-turned-vigilante tackling illegal arms trade while uncovering a government conspiracy is praised for its action sequences and performances but criticised for uneven pacing. Catapulting the search term 'eagle 2024' to increase to +1600%.#10 AI Cat Funny Cat Beer https://displate.com/displate/6101333 In 2024, AI-generated images of cats drinking beer have become a social media sensation for their quirky humour and unexpected creativity. These images juxtapose everyday elements in surreal scenarios, capturing audiences' fascination. They are hilarious.Note: Displate.com data collected between November 2023 and November 2024 using anonymised customer purchase data in the “Animal Posters” category.[Ends]About Displate:Displate, a leading global art marketplace, has provided over 3.2 million homes around the world with high-quality artwork in an innovative metal-plate design. Working with up-and-coming artists to globally recognised brands - such as Marvel, Star Wars, DC, Nasa and The Witcher - Displate marketplace has over 1.5 million designs, shipping to over 50 countries.Notes to editors:For more information or press enquiries, please contact:Holly ForrestDigital PR Manager, Sleeping Giant Media+44 (0)1303 240715holly.f@sleepinggiantmedia.co.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.