LogChain Selected for the Prestigious IBM Z ScaleUp Program

LogChain, a leader in trade digitalisation, has been selected to join the IBM Z ScaleUp Program, marking a significant step in transforming global trade.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore: LogChain, a pioneer in trade digitalisation, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious IBM Z ScaleUp Program — an achievement reserved for only the most innovative and impactful scale-ups worldwide. Following a rigorous vetting and interview process, LogChain has been recognised as a standout in the logistics sector, joining a select group of companies empowered to leverage IBM’s cutting-edge technology.This collaboration solidifies LogChain’s status as a global innovator, enabling the integration of IBM’s advanced AI tools, IBM Cloud Credits, and IBM Hyper Protect technology. These resources are pivotal for safeguarding sensitive data, driving efficiency, and championing sustainability in international trade. For LogChain, being part of the IBM Z ScaleUp Program is a validation of its mission to transform global logistics.Why This Collaboration MattersThe LogChain-IBM collaboration delivers transformative value to the logistics and supply chain industry by:Streamlining Efficiency and Scalability: Combining LogChain’s platform with IBM’s AI-driven and Hyper Protect solutions to streamline trade processes and reduce shipment times by up to 40% in a hyper-secure way. Building Resilient and Secure Trade Ecosystems: Leveraging IBM’s advanced quantum-safe encryption to protect sensitive data, ensuring trust and traceability in critical industries like semiconductors.Driving Sustainable Digital Transformation: With digital trade capable of unlocking $40 billion in new opportunities and saving $6.5 billion globally, this initiative equips businesses with tools to scale digitalisation while reducing environmental impact.“Our inclusion in the IBM Z ScaleUp Program builds on LogChain’s proven track record, including delivering the world’s first fully digitalised goods shipment—a transformative milestone in global trade. This collaboration, powered by IBM’s cutting-edge technology, enhances our ability to provide even more robust, secure, and scalable solutions, addressing critical challenges in trade digitalisation. We are focused on delivering real value to stakeholders to demonstrate that trade digitalisation is not just a concept but a proven path to efficiency and sustainability.”– Andie McKeown, Co-Founder and CEO of LogChain.Accelerating Trade TransformationLogChain’s inclusion in the program follows its groundbreaking milestones in trade digitalisation:World’s First Fully Digitalised Goods Shipment: Recognised by the UK government as a “Billion-pound Brexit boost,” this achievement sets a new standard for efficiency and innovation. Read the press release here Trade Digitalisation Pilots (TDP): Demonstrated interoperability, environmental sustainability, and significant efficiency improvements resulting in an 89% decrease in paperwork, and a 67% boost in productivity during pilot programs. Read the full report here Strategic Semiconductor TDP (SS TDP): Tackling the complexities of the semiconductor supply chain with solutions that enhance trust, reduce inefficiencies, and improve traceability. Learn more about it here About LogChainLogChain redefines trade standards by delivering secure, efficient, and environmentally sustainable solutions to global supply chains. Recognised for achieving the world’s first fully digitalised goods shipment, LogChain partners with private enterprises, public institutions, and international organisations to build a more connected and sustainable trade ecosystem. For more information, visit thelogchain.com.About IBM Z ScaleUp ProgramThe IBM Z ScaleUp Program is an AI + IBM Hyper Protect program for scaleups that includes IBM Cloud Credits. It is a global technology and business-scaling program, with technical mentorship by IBM experts, and is run by IBM Z. The program has over 5 years of success stories working with companies from all around the world, working on tech-for-good projects, with diverse teams. The technology involved is powered by IBM Z. This includes IBM Hyper Protect (for industry leading security on the cloud or on-prem) and a suite of powerful AI services that are highly trusted and ethical. Note: the program used to be called the IBM Hyper Protect Accelerator.Applications are open year-round at ibm.biz/ibmzscaleupPress Contact:news@thelogchain.com

