Garden Soil Global Market Report 2024: Insightful Projections on Growth Drivers, Market Segments, and Emerging Trends

Garden Soil Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The garden soil market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

In recent years, the garden soil market size witnessed prominent growth, primarily due to increasing interest in home gardening and the growing awareness and adoption of organic farming. Besides, government programs, an escalating awareness of environmental issues, and the expansion of distribution channels contributed to the market's growth. The potent market surged from $4.09 billion in 2023 to an expected $4.44 billion in 2024, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%.

What Lies Ahead for the Garden Soil Market?

Expected to see significant growth in the coming years, the garden soil market predicts its value will reach approximately $6.16 billion by 2028, showing a CAGR of 8.5%. The estimated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increase in urban living, the impact of climate change on gardening habits, intensive focus on soil health, educational initiatives, and promotional campaigns. Moreover, the market will potentially be influenced by innovations in soil formulations, technological advancements, customization and specialization, enhanced soil health, and the integration of fertilizer and soil products.

For a comprehensive brief into the garden soil market forecast, explore our detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19452&type=smp

What Drives the Expansion of the Garden Soil Market?

The escalating interest in gardening is likely to propel the garden soil market growth. Gardening, an activity of growing and cultivating plants, flowers, and vegetables in controlled environments like gardens or greenhouses, is gaining immense popularity. Rising trends like health benefits along with urbanization, sustainability, personal satisfaction, and community engagement have further fueled this interest. Garden soil plays a significant role in this hobby by providing the essential nutrients and structure that plants need to thrive, leading to healthier and more vibrant gardens. According to the National Gardening Survey 2023 by the National Gardening Association, a US-based nonprofit organization, spending on lawn and gardening activities rose, with an average household spend of $616 in 2022, marking an increase of $74 from 2021.

For an in-depth analysis of the garden soil market including the driving factors, acquire the full report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/garden-soil-global-market-report

Who are the Major Players in the Garden Soil Market?

Key companies operating in the market include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Sun Gro Horticulture, Denbow Ltd., COMPO Group, Florentaise, Peats Soil & Garden Supplies, ASB Greenworld Ltd., Klasmann-Deilmann Gmbh, The Espoma Company, Good Earth, Southeast Soils Peat Company Inc., FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Co., Organic Mechanics Soil, Michigan Peat Company, Dr Earth, Lambert Peat Moss, Penick Organics, Sol Soils, Vermicrop Organics, Vigoro.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Garden Soil Market?

Market leaders have been focusing on developing innovative products, like organic and peat-free soils, intending to tap into a growing market while promoting sustainability and gardening innovation. Organic and peat-free soil is a growing medium that omits peat and instead uses natural, sustainable materials like compost and coir, providing an eco-friendly option for nurturing plants. For instance, in April 2024, Back to the Roots, a US-based home gardening products company, launched Organic Potting Mix, Garden Soil, and Raised Bed Mix. This product range features 100% organic and peat-free soil made from upcycled local green waste, packaged in 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.

How is the Garden Soil Market Segmented?

The garden soil market is classified primarily based on:

1 Type: Peat Potting Soil, Peat Free Potting Soil

2 Constituents: Organic Matter, Peat Moss, Perlite, Soil, Vermiculite

3 Application: Indoor Gardening, Greenhouse, Lawn And Landscaping, Other Applications

What are the Regional Insights Into the Garden Soil Market?

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the garden soil market. The market report covers additional regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa for comprehensive regional analysis.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Soil Compaction Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soil-compaction-equipment-global-market-report

Premium Potting Soils Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/premium-potting-soils-global-market-report

Soil Active Herbicides Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soil-active-herbicides-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.