The Merry Day of Culture: A Celebration of Art and Heritage

SLOVENIA, December 5 - This tradition not only celebrates the birthday of the great Romantic poet Dr France Prešeren (1800–1849) but also opens the doors to nearly 200 cultural institutions, offering free admission and events to visitors of all ages.

Cultural institutions across the country will host a variety of activities, including theatre and dance performances, concerts, film screenings, lectures, workshops, guided tours, and much more. This initiative provides a perfect opportunity to immerse oneself in the diverse cultural heritage of Slovenia. This enables to residents of Slovenia to visit different cultural events across the country, get acquainted with them and feel the nation’s cultural vibe.

On this day, the Prešeren Fund will announce the winners of the prestigious Prešeren Prize for lifetime achievements in arts and culture, as well as the Prešeren Fund Prizes for outstanding accomplishments in the past three years. Last year, these top honours were awarded to poet Erika Vouk and ballet dancer, choreographer, and director Henrik Neubauer, recognizing their remarkable contributions to Slovenian culture.

The Merry Day of Culture began in 2000, marking the 200th anniversary of Prešeren's birth. Initiated by the Ministry of Culture, the open house day encourages people to explore museums, galleries, theatres, and other cultural venues, fostering a deeper appreciation for the arts.

While 3 December celebrates the birth of France Prešeren, Slovenia also honours his legacy on 8 February, Culture Day (Prešernov dan), which marks the anniversary of his death - this is a national holiday and a work free day. Both occasions highlight the enduring impact of Prešeren's work on Slovenian identity and culture.

This year's Merry Day of Culture promises unforgettable artistic and cultural experiences for all. It’s a reminder to embrace the arts not just on this day, but every day. After all, culture enriches our lives and connects us to our shared heritage.

May the Merry Day of Culture inspire creativity, reflection, and joy in everyone. Let every day be a day for culture.

Source: STA