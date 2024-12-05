FEMA Encourages Tennesseans to Get Ready for Winter

As temperatures drop and winter approaches, FEMA suggests making sure your heating system, water heater, furnace and other electrical appliances in your home are in good working condition if you were impacted by Tropical Storm Helene.

If floodwaters reached your home heating systems, be sure to have experienced repair personnel check that they are in good working order. If you are a homeowner and the storm caused damage to your essential appliances, you may be able to receive funds from FEMA to get them repaired or replaced. FEMA home repair assistance is available to make essential living areas safe, sanitary and functional.

FEMA assistance is limited to owner-occupied primary homes for uninsured or underinsured disaster-damaged items. Households with damage to living spaces in a basement – including owner-occupied garden units – may also be eligible for FEMA assistance to help cover those losses.

First, you must apply for FEMA disaster assistance. When filling out the application, make sure to report any disaster-caused damage to the furnace, water heater and other essential electrical appliances.

After applying, a FEMA housing inspector will contact you to schedule an appointment to verify your reported damage. FEMA inspectors do not decide if you will receive funds. After the inspection is complete, FEMA specialists review your application, the inspection report and any submitted documentation to make an eligibility decision. FEMA will then send you a decision letter by email or U.S. Postal Service mail.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Tuesday, Jan. 7. Here’s how:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov; use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to midnight Eastern Time. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service. Specialists speak many languages. For an accessible video on how to apply, go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

You may also visit any Disaster Recovery Center for updates about your FEMA application or answers to questions. Find a center here: fema.gov./drc.