AT&T Mexico and Circles enter strategic partnership to drive telco-to-techco transformation

SINGAPORE, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AT&T Mexico , a leading telecommunications provider in the Americas and globally, today announced it has entered a strategic partnership with Circles , a global telco technology company. This partnership leverages Circles’ full-stack SaaS platform to accelerate telco-to-techco transformation and industry innovation for AT&T Mexico, as well as best-in-class digital experiences to customers.Under this strategic partnership, Circles will offer its full-stack SaaS platform and digital operating expertise, honed through successful deployments in markets globally including Singapore, Japan and the Middle East, to accelerate telco-to-techco transformation and industry innovation for AT&T Mexico. By leveraging Circles’ technological capabilities, AT&T Mexico can deliver next-generation customer experiences, open avenues for growth and innovation, and seize emerging opportunities in the digital landscape. For Circles, this partnership is a pivotal milestone and affirms its capability to scale globally alongside a distinguished telco partner like AT&T Mexico.This collaboration reflects Circles and AT&T Mexico’s commitment to empowering global telecommunications companies to modernize and evolve their businesses, in some of the world’s most dynamic and competitive markets.Rameez Ansar, CEO and Co-Founder of Circles, said, “We are thrilled to welcome AT&T Mexico, which has a long history of innovation and leadership, as a strategic partner. This partnership with AT&T Mexico highlights Circles’ strong commitment and track record to leading digital transformation in the telecommunications industry. We are excited to bring our full-stack SaaS platform and digital operator expertise to AT&T Mexico, helping them enhance operational efficiency, deliver greater value to customers and lead in an evolving marketplace.”The partnership will focus on utilizing Circles’ proprietary full-stack digital SaaS platform to deliver flexible and scalable digital solutions for AT&T Mexico, enabling them to offer innovative products and services to customers more efficiently.For more information about Circles and its services, please visit circles.co.About AT&T MexicoAT&T Mexico is transforming the telecommunications industry by fostering competition and shaping the next generation of mobile internet. AT&T Mexico products and services are available nationwide at its points of sale. For more information about AT&T Mexico products and services, visit att.com.mx.About CirclesFounded in 2014, Circles is a global technology company transforming the telco industry with its SaaS platform, enabling operators to launch and manage successful digital brands. Circles partners with telecommunications companies in over 14 countries across 6 continents, delivering digital experiences that go beyond traditional telco services. Circles is backed by renowned global investors, including Peak XV Partners, Warburg Pincus, EDBI, and Founders Fund.

