22nd Steven Karger Prize Awarded to University of Basel Researcher for Work on Age Differences in Decision-Making

The Steven Karger Prize went to Dr. Loreen Tisdall for her publication “Age differences in the neural basis of decision-making under uncertainty.”

In honor of the memory of my brother, the late CEO Steven Karger, we celebrate Dr. Tisdall’s outstanding findings that have provided valuable insights into the increasingly aging population.” — Gabriella Karger, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors at Karger Publishers

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 22nd Steven Karger Prize was awarded on November 29, 2024 by the Faculty of Psychology of the University of Basel during its annual dies academicus ceremony that celebrates the University’s founding in 1460. Dr. Loreen Tisdall received the award for her publication “Age differences in the neural basis of decision-making under uncertainty” in the scientific journal Cognitive, Affective & Behavioral Neuroscience.Loreen Tisdall's research provides valuable insights into our ability to make sound decisions under uncertainty by examining the neural mechanisms underlying decision-making in different age groups and in different situations of uncertainty. In particular, Tisdall used functional neuroimaging to examine how 175 individuals aged 16 to 81 make decisions that involve risk and temporal tradeoffs. The study used two different behavioral paradigms to examine age-related differences in brain activation during the decision-making process as a function of different task characteristics. Comprehensive analysis revealed significant age differences in the activation of key brain regions such as the nucleus accumbens, anterior insula, and medial prefrontal cortex during the processing and integration of decision gains and losses.The results indicate that older adults may exhibit reduced neural responses in key areas associated with information integration, but not consistently across tasks or situations. Her work highlights the importance of considering the role of task characteristics when accounting for age differences in decision making under uncertainty. Overall, the study's methodology and robust analytical approach significantly advance our understanding of how aging affects decision-making processes by influencing information integration across different decision situations.“This award recognizes Dr. Tisdall’s outstanding contribution to understanding the diverse ways aging affects decision-making. Her work challenges the idea of a uniform pattern of decline, emphasizing the importance of understanding the situations that contribute to age differences in choice,” says Prof. Dr. Rui Mata, Dean of Research for the Faculty of Psychology, University of Basel.“The Steven Karger Prize has been celebrating researchers’ achievements since 2008. In honor of the memory of my brother, the late CEO Steven Karger, we celebrate Dr. Tisdall’s outstanding findings that have provided valuable insights into the increasingly aging population,“ states Gabriella Karger, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors at Karger Publishers. Karger Publishers publishes several scientific journals and book series in the fields of psychology.To discover more, watch the interview with Loreen Tisdall.About Karger PublishersConnecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals , patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.For more information, please visit karger.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.