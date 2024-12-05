Cayenne Consulting Acquired by Industry Veterans

New team set to drive next phase of growth and innovation for Cayenne Consulting, a leading business and financial strategy consultancy for emerging businesses.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cayenne Consulting, LLC, a leading business planning and strategy consultancy for emerging businesses, has been acquired by industry veterans Charlie Kickham, George Papaioannou, and Michael Robbins.

With over four decades of collective experience with Cayenne Consulting, the new owners are poised to further expand upon the firm’s expertise and vision.

Cayenne is recognized for its expert business plan and pitch deck development, financial modeling, strategy consulting, and corporate finance services across a wide range of industries.

With the new ownership team, clients can assume continued dedication to helping businesses secure critical funding and thrive in competitive markets.

Charlie Kickham, George Papaioannou, and Michael Robbins bring a wealth of knowledge and insight to their new roles. Charlie Kickham manages client and consultant relations, George Papaioannou, CFA, handles finance and accounting, and Michael Robbins is focused on marketing and information technology.

To help drive ongoing expansion, the team intends to continue to develop relationships with attorneys, accountants, family offices, and private investment firms.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Cayenne Consulting," said Charlie Kickham. "Our team is dedicated to upholding the high standards of excellence for which Cayenne is known, while also bringing fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to better serve our clients."

"We are excited about the future of Cayenne," noted George Papaioannou. "We are eager to leverage our combined expertise to continue to propel Cayenne forward, while ensuring that we remain a trusted business partner as companies secure funding and move toward strategic goals."

Michael Robbins added, "We look forward to building upon our competitive advantages, and educating startups on Cayenne’s added value –beyond templates and artificial intelligence (AI). These tools reduce costs for entrepreneurs, but do not fully and effectively prepare them for the capital markets. Our white-glove treatment ensures that clients are confident and fundable.”

As the new owners embark on this exciting new chapter for Cayenne, clients and partners will enjoy a seamless transition and a steadfast commitment to delivering best-in-class service on schedule.

Cayenne founder and previous owner Akira Hirai will continue to be involved as an advisor. “My hope and expectation are that Charlie, George, and Michael bring fresh ideas and vigor to build on our 23-year track record. It has truly been an honor and a pleasure supporting our team and thousands of entrepreneurs.”

About Cayenne Consulting

Cayenne Consulting’s longstanding mission is to empower entrepreneurs to drive continued growth for their businesses. Founded in 2001, Cayenne has supported thousands of private companies in securing over $4 billion in financing. The firm provides tailored, industry-specific solutions to entrepreneurs and businesses throughout the world. A core objective is to guide clients toward maximizing company value and attractiveness to the investment community. With locations in multiple cities, Cayenne offers expertise in a broad range of sectors, such as technology, real estate, clean tech, biotech, medical devices, healthcare, media & entertainment, and consumer products. Cayenne also helps certify women-, minority-, and veteran-owned businesses.

Cayenne Consulting, LLC is not a registered broker-dealer or investment bank.

For services, please contact:

Charlie Kickham, Managing Director

charlie@caycon.com

+1 714-867-7526

For partner and media inquiries, please contact:

