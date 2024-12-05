Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa engages in high-level discussions tomorrow with Tokologo Local Municipality and Eskom to address municipal debt, 5 Dec

Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister of Electricity and Energy, will engage in high-level discussions tomorrow, 05 December 2024, with Tokologo Local Municipality and Eskom to address the pressing issue of municipal debt. The Premier of the Free State will also participate in these critical discussions.

Tokologo Local Municipality is currently facing an alarming R328 million in unpaid electricity bills, prompting Eskom to issue a disconnection notice under the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act. This situation underscores the broader challenge of municipal debt affecting various municipalities across South Africa.

The Minister has previously mediated between Eskom and several municipalities, including Ditsobotla (NW), Maluti A Phufong (FS), Emfuleni (GP), Johannesburg (GP), Tshwane (GP), and Emalahleni (MP). These interventions are crucial as municipalities contend with a myriad of issues, such as inadequate revenue collection, disputes over the accuracy of Eskom bills, and concerns regarding high interest rates imposed by Eskom on outstanding debts.

Minister Ramokgopa's ongoing efforts aim to find sustainable solutions that not only address immediate financial disputes but also strengthen the overall electricity management across municipalities. By fostering dialogue among key stakeholders, he seeks to develop comprehensive strategies that enable municipalities to meet their financial obligations to Eskom, thereby ensuring reliable electricity supply for their communities.

Following the meeting, members of the media will be briefed on the discussions and outcomes of the meeting.

