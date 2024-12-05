Treasury hosts media engagement on G20 Sherpa and Finance Track logistics, 6 Dec

Media representatives are invited to an engagement session focused on logistics for the upcoming G20 Sherpa and Finance Track meetings, scheduled to take place in Johannesburg from 9 to 12 December 2024.

This session is a special opportunity for media representatives to gain a comprehensive understanding of the four-day agenda, specifically which sessions will be accessible to the media, and which will be restricted.

Additionally, we will share information on the available slots throughout the event, ensuring that you make the most of the media coverage.

Although this session is open to all media, we highly encourage those who registered and plan to attend the meetings to attend.

Details are as follows:

Date: Friday, 06 December 2024

Time: 08:30 – 10:00

Platform: MS Teams

RSVP to media@treasury.gov.za by 5pm on 05 December 2024 to receive the meeting link.

For enquiries please contact

E-mail: Media@treasury.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

