Face Balm Market to Reach USD 495.7 Million by 2031, Top Impacting Factors

The face balm market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The face balm market size was valued at $196.20 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $495.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Face Balm market generated $196.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $495.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report examines changing market dynamics, major segments, the value chain, the competitive scenario, and the regional landscape. This research provides valuable guidance to market leaders, investors, shareholders, and startups in developing strategies for long-term growth and gaining a competitive advantage.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/47679 Report coverage & details:Report Coverage DetailsForecast Period 2022–2031Base Year 2021Market Size in 2021 $196.2 millionMarket Size in 2031 $495.7 millionCAGR 9.8%No. of Pages in Report 304Segments Covered End Use, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.Drivers Rise in demand for face Balm Increase in Awareness of Personal Grooming among individualsOpportunities Rise in the number of social media usersRestraints Increased knowledge of the harmful implications of chemical-based cosmetics𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (324 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/86f61c2dd2c683e24c446c72228e9725 The research report divides the global face balm market into detailed segments based on end user, application, distribution channel, and region. The report uses tables and figures to provide detailed information about the various segments and their sub-segments. Engaged market participants and investors can develop strategies based on the report's highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments.According to the application, the household segment accounted for the majority of the face balm market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, registering the highest growth with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031. As people become increasingly aware of the advantages of using face balms, household use of cosmetics for personal use is increasing. Consumers have been urged to use face balm every day to shield their skin from damage caused by dust, air pollution, and direct sun exposure.According to the face balm market size, the women segment held the largest market share in 2021. The skincare industry has grown steadily and consistently throughout the years as more women have become conscious of their looks. Due to a variety of additional factors, such as an increase in the number of working women, increased awareness of the need of maintaining beauty over time, changes in lifestyle, and the benefits of facial care products, hence the market for face balms has grown significantly.Based on the distribution channel, the offline stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding the majority of the global face balm market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Manufacturers continually strive to increase the visibility of their products on store shelves; as a result, they concentrate mostly on offline sales. As a result, face balms and other facial care products are available offline in greater numbers to cater to the demand of consumers.According to the region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global Face Balm market share and is expected to maintain its dominant revenue share in 2031. Furthermore, during the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR due to huge population and growing popularity of face balm in the Asia-Pacific region.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/47679 Leading market players of the global face balm market analyzed in the research include Silicon2 Co., Ltd., REN Clean Skincare, Pangaea Holdings Inc., Naturium, CeraVe, Weleda AG, Franline Ltd, Nuxe, W.S. Badger Company, Inc., Pinch of Colour LLC., Maycoop Co., Ltd., UpCircle Beauty, Riviera Suisse, Vilot LLC, Purity Cosmetics.The report examines these key players in the global face balm market in depth. To increase their market share and maintain dominant positions in various regions, these players have used various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others. To highlight the competitive scenario, the report highlights business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/horse-r…ket-A06491 𝐆𝐂𝐂 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gcc-san…et-A290155

