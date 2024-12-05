UK Infant Food Market to Reach US$ 5.46 Billion by 2031, Growing at a Robust CAGR of 6.28% | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐔𝐊 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑.𝟐𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a market valuation surpassing 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓.𝟒𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. This growth is expected to occur at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟐𝟖% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The UK infant food market is witnessing a surge in demand, driven by the increasing number of working parents, the rising awareness of infant nutrition, and innovations in baby food products that cater to the health-conscious and convenience-seeking parents. Additionally, advancements in packaging technology, such as eco-friendly materials and ready-to-eat options, are further fueling market expansion.
The growth in disposable income, coupled with changing lifestyles, is also contributing to the heightened preference for premium and organic baby food products. Moreover, the expanding availability of specialized infant food formulations catering to specific dietary needs, such as gluten-free and dairy-free options, is likely to bolster market growth over the coming years.
With the increasing number of infant food product offerings and the rise of e-commerce platforms, manufacturers are expected to capitalize on the growing demand for convenience and quality.
The report outlines key trends, growth drivers, and challenges faced by the UK infant food market, providing valuable insights for industry stakeholders.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐): US$ 3.20 billion
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏): US$ 5.46 billion
𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏):6.28%
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐊 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Cow & Gate
• Hipp Organic
• Ella's Kitchen
• Nestle
• Hero Group
• Danone SA
• Asahi Group Holding
• Kraft Heinz Company
• The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Bottled Baby Food
• Baby Food Cereals
• Baby Food Snacks
• Baby Food Soup
• Frozen Baby Food
• Ready to Feed Baby Food
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Cereals
• Fruits
• Meat Products
• Milk Products
• Vegetables
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲
• Organic
• Conventional
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Offline
• Hypermarkets
• Supermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• oDrugstores/ Pharmacies
• Online
