Vibrant Publishers Introduces 'Business Ethics Essentials' for Aspiring Ethical Leaders and Professionals

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers released the galley copy of their upcoming book, Business Ethics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (Business Ethics Essentials) on Dec 4, 2024. The book aims to bring together all the practical and theoretical information needed to run ethical business organizations in highly competitive markets. Written by Dr. Ritika Mahajan, a distinguished academician and consultant, Business Ethics Essentials is a must-read guide for entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals who want to align business success with strong ethical foundations. The Advance Review Copy is now available on NetGalley for interested users.

Emphasizing how ethical behavior is a cornerstone of sustainable business success, Dr. Ritika Mahajan said, “Real progress requires sustainable growth that balances economic, social, and ecological outcomes. This kind of progress must be free from environmental degradation and the worsening of social inequality. For this, we must nurture businesses that internalize ethics in their vision, mission, objectives, core business models, and day-to-day decision-making.”

Dr. Mahajan added, “Business Ethics Essentials offers insights into the role of ethics across various business functions such as finance, human resource management, marketing, and governance. It shall serve anyone who wishes to understand business ethics, question its relevance, explore its implementation, judge business dilemmas through an ethical lens, or address related practical or fundamental questions.”

This book will empower individuals and businesses with a clear roadmap to instill ethical principles into their organizations. Through case studies and practical frameworks, it enables readers to foster ethical cultures and promote transparency and sustainability—leading to a more responsible and resilient organization in today’s competitive business landscape.

Business Ethics Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series.

About the Author

Accomplished educator and consultant, Dr. Ritika Mahajan serves as a faculty member in General Management and Strategy at Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur. A UGC-sponsored fellow, she holds a PhD from the prestigious IIT Roorkee, where her insightful research was published as a book. Dr. Mahajan has held visiting faculty roles at renowned institutions such as IIIT Lucknow, the University of Delhi, and others. She has also consulted for the United Nations Environment Program and the Ministry of MSME, Government of India.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, leaders, professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information.’ Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Business Ethics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636513324

Hardback - 9781636513348

E-Book - 9781636513331

