HTS Interiors Wins Design and Build Project of the Year at the Design Middle East Awards 2024

HTS Interiors Celebrates Award Win Meta World Headquarters

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HTS Interiors is thrilled to announce its victory in the prestigious Design and Build Project of the Year category at the Design Middle East Awards 2024 for the Meta World Headquarters. This remarkable achievement marks a significant milestone for the company, which was also nominated in seven other categories, including Design and Build Firm of the Year, Interior Design Firm of the Year, Fitout Firm of the Year, Best Workplace of the Year, Commercial Project of the Year, CEO of the Year, and Fitout Leader of the Year. This success follows HTS Interiors’ recent triumph at the CID MENA Awards, where it won Design and Build Firm of the Year 2024.Celebrating Excellence in DesignHTS Interiors Founder and CEO, Nitin Nadukandy, expressed his pride in the company’s achievements: “It is an honor to be recognized by Design Middle East for Meta World, a project that we are extremely proud of and reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design. The HTS Interiors team worked tirelessly to deliver outstanding results while working within the budget, and the outcome speaks for itself. I want to thank everyone involved, including the team at JTCPL Designs, for their exceptional vision and contribution to creating another extraordinary environment and delivering exceptional value for our clients.”About Meta World (Exolo)Situated in The Opus Tower and inspired by the iconic Zaha Hadid, the Meta World Headquarters stands as a testament to visionary design. Spanning 6,000 square feet, this project is far more than a conventional office space—it is a dynamic environment that reflects Meta World’s forward-thinking ethos. The design captures the essence of fluidity, movement, and cutting-edge technology, offering a transformative experience for its occupants.Key features of the Meta World HQ include:• Technology: The office integrates state-of-the-art technology to enhance creativity and communication. Interactive meeting rooms and advanced audiovisual systems support the innovative nature of the space.• Light: Natural light streams through expansive windows, filling the space with a bright and uplifting atmosphere. The strategic placement of windows not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also promotes the well-being of its occupants.• Layout: The open-plan design features carefully designated areas for focused work, ensuring that every element serves a specific purpose and contributes to the overall design narrative.• Sustainability and Wellness: The design prioritizes eco-friendly materials and practices, making it both an environmentally responsible and aesthetically pleasing workspace. Biophilic design elements further promote the well-being of employees, promoting a healthy, vibrant environment.A Reflection of Excellence in Design and BuildHTS Interiors’ win at the 2024 Design Middle East Awards further solidifies the company’s position as a leader in the interior design and fitout industry. The Meta World Headquarters stands as a true example of innovation and sustainable design, blending technology, wellness, and creativity into a cohesive environment.

