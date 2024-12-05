Coalition ad campaign highlights life-saving impact of hospital care 

The Coalition to Strengthen America's Healthcare Dec. 4 launched a new national, seven-figure digital, cable and broadcast advertising campaign that highlights the importance of life-saving care unique to hospitals and health systems. The ad tells the story of a child named Beckett, who was born with a congenital heart defect and was given the chance for a healthy life by his community children’s hospital. A coordinated team of more than 40 professionals, including surgeons, physicians, nurses and more, performed three open-heart surgeries and delivered the life-saving care he needed. The AHA is a founding member of the Coalition. WATCH NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.