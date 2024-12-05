Submit Release
ASHE, Providence case study details feasibility of electrifying heat in an existing hospital 

Retrofitting an existing hospital to heat with renewable, clean energy is challenging and resource-intensive. AHA’s American Society for Health Care Engineering and Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Wash., examined the feasibility of shifting to renewable electricity to heat its building, which was once considered impractical by many in the health care facilities management field. To learn more, download the executive summary. The full feasibility case study and a digital guide on preparing for a similar study can be purchased on the AHA website. Members of AHA and AHA professional membership groups can access the digital guide at no cost.

