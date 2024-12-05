Middle East Banking Innovation Summit 2025: Dates Announced Following a Successful 2024 Edition

MEBIS Panel Discussion MEBIS Conference Hall

Expotrade is pleased to announce the return of the Middle East Banking Innovation Summit (MEBIS), set to take place on September 17-18, 2025 in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expotrade Middle East is pleased to announce the return of the Middle East Banking Innovation Summit ( MEBIS ), set to take place on September 17-18, 2025, at the iconic Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai. Recognized as the largest and most influential banking technology and innovation event in the Middle East, MEBIS 2025 will convene global leaders to shape the future of the financial sector.Building on the Success of MEBIS 2024The 2024 summit was hailed as a transformative event, attracting over 400 attendees, including C-level executives, technology pioneers, and decision-makers from banking and financial institutions. The event featured over 60 esteemed speakers who shared their insights on the technologies redefining the banking landscape.The Innovation Lounge at the summit provided an engaging platform for technology providers to showcase cutting-edge solutions, from AI-driven analytics to next-generation mobile banking applications.What to Expect in 2025MEBIS 2025 promises to extend its influence even further, focusing on groundbreaking advancements in the following areas:Generative AI in Banking: Exploring its potential for personalization, customer engagement, and operational efficiency.Data-Driven Banking Culture: Strategies to harness data for actionable insights and competitive advantage.Mobile Banking Evolution: Examining how mobile-first strategies enhance accessibility and customer satisfaction.Open Banking & Open Finance: Unlocking new opportunities for financial ecosystems.Payments Technology: Innovations driving efficiency, security, and improved customer experience.Customer-Centric Banking: Empowering the next generation of bankers through technology.Cybersecurity and Fraud Detection: Leveraging AI to enhance security against evolving digital threats.The summit will feature a robust lineup of expert-led panels, case studies, and keynote presentations, alongside expanded networking opportunities, allowing professionals to connect with peers globally and foster impactful collaborations.Join the Conversation“MEBIS continues to be a catalyst for innovation in the banking sector,” said Shail Bisht, Regional Director of Expotrade Middle East. “The insights and collaborations sparked at MEBIS 2024 have laid the groundwork for what promises to be another transformative event in 2025.”For more information about the summit and to secure your spot, please visit the MEBIS 2025 website or contact Expotrade Middle East.

MEBIS 2024 Highlights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.