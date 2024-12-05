OVERWATCH Acquires Talent War Group to Bridge Data Center Talent Gaps

Talent War Group x OVERWATCH

OVERWATCH, a leader in strategic data center consulting and full-service owner representation, is proud to announce its acquisition of Talent War Group.

When two veteran-owned companies unite, we create a powerful force that goes beyond business” — Karli Waldon, COO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OVERWATCH , a leader in strategic data center consulting and full-service owner representation, is proud to announce its acquisition of Talent War Group, a distinguished veteran-owned executive search and leadership development firm. This acquisition strengthens OVERWATCH’s mission to address the growing labor shortage in the data center industry by harnessing the leadership and skills of military veterans and transitioning service members.Talent War Group, founded by Mike Sarraille, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer and recognized thought leader , has been a driving force in veteran hiring and leadership development. Sarraille brings years of experience as an executive, three-time bestselling author, and top 30 globally ranked leadership speaker on talent acquisition and leadership. With a deep understanding of both the private sector and military service, Sarraille has helped companies secure exceptional leadership talent and build resilient, high-performing teams. Mike added, “I am both excited and humbled by Overwatch’s acquisition of Talent War Group. Under the leadership of Kirk Offel , this acquisition amplifies our shared mission of building high-performing companies by harnessing the unmatched potential of veterans, driving impact not only in the data center industry but across multiple sectors.”This acquisition aligns with OVERWATCH's ongoing efforts to solve the talent gap in the mission-critical data center industry. As AI adoption surges and veteran professionals begin to retire, the industry faces unprecedented demand for skilled labor. By joining forces with Talent War Group, OVERWATCH can tap into the unique strengths of military veterans, who bring unmatched leadership, adaptability, and discipline—qualities essential to the evolving needs of the data center sector."We are thrilled to welcome Talent War Group to the OVERWATCH family. Their expertise in recruiting and developing military talent perfectly complements our mission to revolutionize the data center industry," said Kirk Offel, CEO of OVERWATCH and a veteran himself. "As we face critical labor shortages, particularly in mission-critical sectors like data centers, we see veterans as the ideal solution to bridge that gap. Together, we are creating opportunities for veterans to bring their exceptional skills to an industry that needs it most."Karli Waldon, COO of OVERWATCH, added, "When two veteran-owned companies unite, we create a powerful force that goes beyond business. Together, we can strategically drive innovation and progress across industries. Veterans possess a mindset of resilience, teamwork, and relentless pursuit of excellence—values that can shape not only the companies they serve but also entire industries. This partnership will not only strengthen the data center industry but demonstrate the unmatched impact that veteran-led organizations can have on the economy as a whole."This acquisition also demonstrates OVERWATCH’s commitment to investing in solutions that benefit both the company and its clients. For investors, this move signals a proactive strategy to address talent shortages in high-demand sectors. The partnership will not only enhance OVERWATCH's ability to deliver top-tier service but also unlock new revenue streams by extending talent acquisition services to clients.With this powerful combination of Talent War Group’s focus on leadership development and OVERWATCH’s expertise in the mission-critical sector, the two companies are poised to become a driving force in reshaping how industries approach talent acquisition and retention.

