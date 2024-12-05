Code Platoon Programs Approved as Certification Prep Courses

Students Attending Remotely Can Use GI Bill® for Program Costs.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans and military family members ready to transition into tech careers now have more options. Code Platoon’s programs have been approved by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as Licensing and Certification Preparation Courses, allowing students to use their GI Bill® benefits for reimbursement of program costs.

This approval will benefit students attending Code Platoon remotely, as it makes the GI Bill® an option for the first time.

A significant portion of Code Platoon students attend remotely due to the demands of military service, including deployments and relocations. The ability to learn remotely provides essential flexibility for military families, balancing work, school, and family responsibilities.

“For military families, flexibility is often the difference between starting a new career or putting it on hold,” said Rod Levy, Executive Director of Code Platoon. “This approval gives Veterans (and military spouses and military children who have access to GI Bill benefits) access to training for some of the most in-demand tech roles, including software developer, system architect, and cloud engineer, no matter where life takes them.”

Under the Certification Preparation Course designation, the VA will reimburse tuition for preparatory courses as long as the student has remaining entitlement. Students must request reimbursement from the VA.

Edward Donovan, Board President of Code Platoon, added: “Our programs are designed to create pathways into tech careers for Veterans and military family members whether they’re learning to code for the first time or looking to upskill in areas like data analytics or system engineering. The VA approval of our programs as Certification Prep courses helps us extend this opportunity to even more of the military community.”

Code Platoon’s in-person training programs at their Chicago classroom were already eligible for GI Bill® benefits.

Why Code Platoon Stands Out

Code Platoon is a nonprofit coding bootcamp offering hands-on training in web development, DevOps, and cloud engineering. With flexible options—including full-time, part-time, in-person, and online bootcamps—the program meets students where they are. Graduates leave with a strong foundation in coding, prepared for roles as full-stack developers, cybersecurity analysts, and more.

Code Platoon also stands out for its career-focused support, including partnerships with leading employers to help students transition into meaningful tech careers.

For more information on using your GI Bill for Code Platoon’s remote programs, visit www.codeplatoon.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.