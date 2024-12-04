Celebrating Ocean Victories of 2024

As we enter Ocean Conservancy’s 53rd year, we bring a powerful legacy of success to tough global challenges. We are the best equipped organization to protect and defend our ocean from its greatest threats. The root of that strength is the community of supporters who stand with Ocean Conservancy as we unite people, science and policy for the good of the ocean and everyone and everything that depends upon it. I send my deepest appreciation to every person who lent us their time, passion and support this year.

The year 2024 was one of incredible accomplishments in protecting our ocean from the crises of plastic pollution, biodiversity loss and climate change. As I do each year, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on our most recent victories and proudest moments of the last year even as we look forward to the coming year.

Achieving international climate action

There is no path to halting climate change without scaling up offshore wind, and Ocean Conservancy has been a key player in advancing this solution at the international level. At the global climate conference in late 2023 in Dubai (the UN Conference of Parties’ 28th gathering, or COP28), our intensive advocacy secured a change that will have international ramifications for decades to come. Thanks to Ocean Conservancy, the “report card” that nations use to track progress on their climate goals will now include clean ocean energy like offshore wind (OSW) as a key measure of progress. This ensures that nations are accountable for OSW’s responsible, rapid and just development. In 2024, we continued pushing the international community to act by releasing a first-of-its-kind analysis on the affordable financing of OSW in nations least able to afford it. At COP29 in Azerbaijan this November, the so-called “finance COP,” we called for the international community to commit to the funding necessary for developing countries to responsibly deploy offshore wind and other ocean-climate solutions.

Advancing scientific research into plastic pollution

In early 2024, researchers from Ocean Conservancy and the University of Toronto shared the results of startling new research, published in the journal Environmental Pollution, which found microplastics in 88% of protein samples tested. The samples were drawn from 16 different protein types destined for U.S. consumers, including seafood, pork, beef, chicken, tofu and three different plant-based meat alternatives. There were no statistical differences in microplastic concentrations between land- and ocean-sourced proteins, suggesting that humans are likely eating microplastics no matter what protein they choose. To date, there had been little research into whether microplastics enter the filets of the fish—the parts that are actually eaten by people—and little research into terrestrial protein sources like beef and chicken that make up a large part of the American diet. The study was covered in major news outlets like The Washington Post and PBS.

Safeguarding the Arctic

This year, we upheld legislative safeguards that prevent oil drilling in sensitive Arctic environments. Ocean Conservancy and our partners prevented the passage of legislation that included mandatory oil and gas leasing. We also launched a new campaign in partnership with Oceans North aiming to win an international agreement not to ship though, or mine from, Central Arctic Ocean waters. In an early win, Canada has already signaled support for our goals. This builds on our previous success negotiating a similar international agreement not to fish in these waters to protect this ocean that lies at the heart of the Arctic.

Scaling up for trash removal

Our work organizing the International Coastal Cleanup® (ICC), now in its 39th year, connects more than 485,000 volunteers annually to gather trash from our beaches and shores. Hands-on, individual actions for safe and healthy coastlines add up to a robust and thriving international movement. This year, thanks to a new partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), Ocean Conservancy will take our effort to the next level and remove Large Marine Debris from U.S. coastal waters and support efforts by communities around the country to supercharge cleanup efforts. In addition to the unfathomable human and animal toll of recent hurricanes, the ensuing flooding marked the largest mass dumping of trash into the ocean in recent memory. Ocean Conservancy is here for the long haul to support coastal communities as they clean up and rebuild.

There are too many stories of success to tell them all in full, but this year we also:

Recycled 81,073 pounds of end-of-life fishing gear through our Global Ghost Gear Initiative®, protecting countless marine animals from entanglement and death.

Changed governance policy to advance ecosystem-based approaches to fisheries management.

Reduced shipping and port pollution in California by requiring vessels to plug into shore power and reduce harmful emissions when in port. We also defeated bills that would weaken clean shipping standards and won a major commitment to develop new rules to accelerate eliminating emissions from large ocean-going vessels.

Protected Florida’s coastlines with a state-wide ban on the intentional release of balloons, a particularly fatal type of pollution for seabirds and other marine animals.

Celebrated the end to the #TeamSeas campaign, which smashed its goals ahead of schedule, cleaning more than 34 million pounds of trash from the ocean while inspiring a new generation of young people to join our movement.

Launched an innovative partnership with three Florida universities to identify the sources of nitrogen pollution, which cause toxic algal blooms, in Florida waters.

I am inspired by the creativity, grit and determination our experts bring to this work. Catastrophic Gulf storms this year impacted Ocean Conservancy staff, as well as tens of millions of others across the country. Yet our incredible team kept defending and protecting our ocean, even while facing personal setbacks. That’s because we all recognize that our impact matters. And our impact is greater, thanks to supporters like you.

As conservationists who care deeply about our blue planet, we have much to celebrate from this year, as well as challenges to overcome. We are ready to turn the page and gear up for the critical years ahead.

Together, we can win a healthy ocean and a thriving planet, forever, and for everyone. I hope that you will stand with us in the year to come—our ocean needs you, now more than ever.