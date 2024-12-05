Dentulu Partners with Happy Sleep to Revolutionize Sleep Apnea Care Nationwide

Sleep Apnea Testing and Treatment Made Easy FDA Cleared & PDAC Approved Mandibular Advancement Dentulu Teledentistry Network

Innovative collaboration increases access to Sleep Apnea screenings, diagnosis, & treatment through FDA cleared testing device & oral appliances nationwide

Through this partnership with Dentulu, we are expanding our reach to help more patients receive high-quality sleep apnea care without leaving their homes.” — Dr. Dustin Freckleton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentulu, the leading dental service provider for Telehealth Dental Services, today announced its partnership with Happy Sleep to expand access to CPAP alternatives and Oral Sleep Apnea Appliances to millions of patients nationwide. Happy Sleep will utilize Dentulu’s network of licensed dentists to provide safe and effective access to FDA cleared mandibular advancement oral appliances for patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). This partnership further enhances Dentulu’s mission to provide access to nationwide sleep apnea evaluations, diagnosis, therapy, and remote patient monitoring through a fully integrated and patient-centered approach. Both testing and oral appliances are covered by most insurance companies making OSA treatment both accessible and affordable.Sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder that affects an estimated 30 million Americans, with 80% of moderate and severe obstructive sleep apnea cases going undiagnosed. If left untreated, sleep apnea can lead to severe health complications, including hypertension, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cognitive impairments and an increase in rates of cancer. By disrupting normal breathing patterns during sleep, it places immense strain on the cardiovascular system, impacting overall health and quality of life. Traditionally, CPAP masks have been the gold standard in treating OSA but most patients remain undiagnosed resulting in a significant impact on overall health.Happy Sleep’s FDA cleared ring is backed by its nationwide network of Licensed Sleep Physicians to provide screening and diagnosis of sleep disorders helping increase awareness and access to OSA. CPAP masks have poor adoption and compliance resulting in a dramatic shift towards the adoption of Dental oral devices that have been shown to be efficacious and significantly less intrusive."Our mission at Dentulu has always been to leverage technology and our nationwide network of licensed dentists to make dental care more accessible and convenient," said Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO of Dentulu. "By partnering with Happy Sleep, we are making it easier for patients to receive the care they need at their convenience while integrating cutting-edge technology for enhanced diagnostics and personalized treatments."Key Components of the Partnership Include:1) At-Home Sleep Testing: Dentulu and Happy Sleep provide FDA-approved sleep testing kits that patients can use in the comfort of their homes for a thorough evaluation over five nights. This approach eliminates the barriers associated with traditional in-clinic testing and enhances accessibility.2) Virtual Consultations with Sleep Specialists: Patients can schedule online consultations with board-certified sleep doctors who review the test results and develop personalized treatment plans, simplifying the diagnosis process and ensuring timely care.3) Comprehensive Treatment Options: Patients receive personalized treatment plans, which may include CPAP therapy or custom-made oral appliances. Dentists play a pivotal role in the frontline defense against sleep apnea, particularly with the increasing adoption of oral appliance therapy as an effective treatment alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines.4) Remote Patient Monitoring and Ongoing Support: The program offers continuous monitoring through remote patient management, helping patients stay on track with their treatment plans and providing timely intervention when needed. Dentulu's integrated platform supports communication between patients and their care teams, ensuring compliance and efficacy."Happy Sleep is dedicated to enhancing sleep health by combining advanced technology with personalized care," said Dr. Dustin Freckleton, CEO at Happy Sleep. "Through this partnership with Dentulu, we are expanding our reach to help more patients receive high-quality sleep apnea care without leaving their homes."Accessible and Affordable Care:The partnership ensures that care is accessible by being in-network with most major health insurance providers, including Cigna, Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, Emblem, Blue Cross, and Medicare Advantage plans. This makes it possible for more patients to benefit from the program, breaking down financial and logistical barriers to sleep health care.The partnership offers a simple, three-step approach to improving sleep health:1) Home Sleep Test: Patients receive an easy-to-use sleep test kit that can be completed at home over five nights, providing accurate insights into their sleep patterns.2) Consultation: Results are reviewed by board-certified sleep doctors, who provide personalized recommendations and develop individualized care plans.3) Appliance Fabrication and Delivery: Qualified patients are provided FDA cleared oral appliances delivered by licensed dentists either in person or at home.4) Ongoing Support: Dentulu’s care team provides continuous support, remote patient monitoring, and adjustments to ensure each patient’s sleep apnea treatment remains effective."By empowering patients with the tools and support they need to receive sleep apnea treatments, we're not only improving patient outcomes but also expanding the scope of dental practice beyond the brick and mortar," added Dr. Darren Ramsey, Director of Sleep Apnea at Dentulu. "Our at-home impression technology and upcoming at-home scanning solutions are game-changers in making oral appliance therapy more accessible to those who need it most. Together in collaboration with physicians, hospitals, and DMEs, we hope to make OSA therapy accessible to millions across the USA."About Dentulu:Dentulu is an award-winning Teledentistry platform and Dental Service Organization that provides innovative digital dental solutions to patients and dental professionals. With a focus on accessibility, convenience, and comprehensive care, Dentulu aims to revolutionize how patients connect with dental services. Dentulu's Sleep Apnea program provides scalable and standardized workflows nationwide that include sleep apnea testing and treatment as well as ongoing monitoring. To learn more, visit www.dentulu.com About Happy Sleep:Happy Sleep is dedicated to improving sleep health by offering at-home sleep testing, personalized treatment plans, and ongoing care for individuals experiencing sleep disorders. Using advanced technology and a patient-centered approach, Happy Sleep aims to help individuals achieve restorative sleep for better health and well-being. For more information, visit www.happysleep.com Dentulu Media Contact:Dawn Simpson, Director of Public Relations Email: Dawn@dentulu.com Phone: (888) 637-5337Dr. Darren Ramsey DDS, Director of Sleep Apnea Dentulu Email: Darren@Dentulu.comFor partnerships and collaborations email Dawn@dentulu.com

