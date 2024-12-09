Sensory, Inc. Powers Voice Control in Nextbase’s Latest Dash Cam, Enhancing Driver Safety and Accessibility

Our partnership with Nextbase demonstrates how Sensory's edge AI solutions can significantly enhance safety, security, and convenience in vehicles.” — Sensory CEO, Todd Mozer

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensory, Inc., a leader in embedded AI and voice technology, today announced its partnership with Nextbase, the global leader in dash cam technology, to provide advanced voice control capabilities for the recently launched Piqo dash cam. The Piqo is the first of multiple Nextbase dash cams that will feature Sensory’s technology, and is available for purchase in stores and online today.The collaboration highlights the technology behind the dash cam’s innovative voice control features – Sensory’s TrulyHandsfree technology . This edge AI solution runs locally in the vehicle without ever needing a connection to the cloud, supports any language, and provides the industry's top-performing wake words (aka hotwords) and phrase spotted commands.Todd Mozer, CEO of Sensory, Inc., stated: "Our partnership with Nextbase demonstrates how Sensory's edge AI solutions can significantly enhance safety, security, and convenience in vehicles. By powering the voice control features in the Piqo, we're helping to create a more intuitive and safer driving experience."The Piqo dash cam incorporates Sensory’s TrulyHandsfree technology, enabling drivers to control the device entirely through voice commands. This integration allows users to activate key features, such as Witness Mode, simply by speaking the keyword or wake up phrase. By eliminating the need for manual operation, this voice-activated control system ensures Piqo users can effortlessly manage their dash cam without compromising their attention to driving.Michael Anderson, CEO of Nextbase commented: "Sensory's TrulyHandsfree technology is a key component in making the Piqo not just compact and powerful, but also incredibly user-friendly. This partnership enhances our ability to provide unmatched value and safety to our customers."About Sensory, Inc.Sensory Inc. develops fast, accurate, and private on-device AI technologies, powering over 2 billion devices globally from Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, etc. With more than 60 patents, Sensory’s innovations in speech recognition, emergency vehicle detection, voice assistants, biometrics, and natural language understanding span industries like automotive, consumer electronics, wearables, medical, and more.About NextbaseNextbase is a world-class innovator in automotive-based imaging technology, holding hundreds of patents and design protections. The company has created the consumer dash cam category and is dominating markets in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and North America.For more information, please visit www.sensory.com and www.nextbase.com Media Contacts:Amanda DefeliceSensory, Inc.press@sensoryinc.comDevan WestBIG FISH PR for Nextbasenextbase@bigfishpr.com

